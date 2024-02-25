Panthers tie it late, defeat Capitals in OT

Forsling scored on a slap shot from the right face-off circle off a pass from Sam Bennett, who started the play by stealing the puck in the Florida zone.

Aleksander Barkov tied it 2-2 for Florida on the power play at 16:30 of the third period, tipping Carter Verhaeghe's wrist shot through traffic.

Nick Cousins scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for the Panthers (38-16-4), who have won seven of eight games and haven’t allowed more than two goals in any of their past 13.

Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each scored a power-play goal, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves for the Capitals (26-21-9), who had won three in a row.

Alex Ovechkin had a 10-game point streak end in his 1,400th NHL game. He became the 41st player to reach the mark and the 10th to do it with one team.

Florida took a 1-0 lead at 4:03 of the second period when Cousins deflected a point shot from Dmitry Kulikov and it rolled past Lindgren.

Washington tied it 1-1 on a tic-tac-toe passing play at 18:31. Max Pacioretty passed to Rasmus Sandin in the left circle, where he fed Milano for the finish at the right post.

Wilson put Washington in front 2-1 at 10:11 of the third. Dylan Strome’s pass from beyond red line banked off the end boards before Wilson gathered the puck and scored with a backhand in front.