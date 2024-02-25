Panthers tie it late, defeat Capitals in OT

Forsling scores at 3:41; Ovechkin point streak ends at 10 in 1,400th game for Washington

Recap: Capitals at Panthers 2.24.24

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Gustav Forsling scored with 1:19 remaining in overtime, giving the Florida Panthers a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Forsling scored on a slap shot from the right face-off circle off a pass from Sam Bennett, who started the play by stealing the puck in the Florida zone.

Aleksander Barkov tied it 2-2 for Florida on the power play at 16:30 of the third period, tipping Carter Verhaeghe's wrist shot through traffic.

Nick Cousins scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for the Panthers (38-16-4), who have won seven of eight games and haven’t allowed more than two goals in any of their past 13.

Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each scored a power-play goal, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves for the Capitals (26-21-9), who had won three in a row.

Alex Ovechkin had a 10-game point streak end in his 1,400th NHL game. He became the 41st player to reach the mark and the 10th to do it with one team.

Florida took a 1-0 lead at 4:03 of the second period when Cousins deflected a point shot from Dmitry Kulikov and it rolled past Lindgren.

Washington tied it 1-1 on a tic-tac-toe passing play at 18:31. Max Pacioretty passed to Rasmus Sandin in the left circle, where he fed Milano for the finish at the right post.

Wilson put Washington in front 2-1 at 10:11 of the third. Dylan Strome’s pass from beyond red line banked off the end boards before Wilson gathered the puck and scored with a backhand in front.

Latest News

The Green Men return to Canucks game after 8-year hiatus

Canucks rally with 2 goals late in 3rd, top Bruins in OT to end 4-game skid

Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Bertuzzi scores hat trick, Maple Leafs edge Avalanche for 7th straight win

Meier, Devils hand Canadiens 5th straight loss

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out, Forsling in for Panthers against Capitals

Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning hang on for win against Islanders

Kane plans to 'enjoy the whole thing' in Chicago return

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

Slumping Canucks embrace challenge against Bruins

Anderson week-to-week for Kings with upper-body injury

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 24

Chelios to have 'dream come true' when hometown Blackhawks retire his No. 7

CHL notebook: 'Sky's the limit' for Kraken prospect Loshko

NHL Morning Skate for February 24

McDavid pushes home point streak to 21, Oilers fall to Gustavsson, Wild

Connor goal lifts Jets past Blackhawks in OT