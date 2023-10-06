Latest News

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

John Klingberg expected to be ready for Maple Leafs season opener

NHL Buzz: Knight to start season in AHL for Panthers

fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

nhl fantasy hockey sleepers candidates draft steals

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Coyotes' Tourigny evolves, clicks with players

Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Capitals pose with their dogs, rescue animals for annual calendar

Caps_dogs

© Washington Capitals

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Tom Wilson didn’t mind sitting in the penalty box, this time.

Getting the Washington Capitals forward’s lab-mix dog Halle to sit still for the 2024 Capitals Canine Calendar photoshoot at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Friday was a bit trickier.

Eventually, Halle, wearing a referee’s jersey and a whistle around her neck, played her role perfectly sitting in front of Wilson while he held a puppy named Bad Boy Bunny from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

“Halle gets a little bit crazy because there’s so many people to meet and so many dogs and smells and just the rink in general,” Wilson said. “She knows fun stuff is happening. Half the battle is just keeping here in line, but I think everybody has fun.”

caps_dogs_wilson

© Tom Gulitti

Capitals players posed with their dogs as well as those available for adoption through Wolf Trap for photos for the canine calendar, which will be on sale later this fall for $20 each with the proceeds benefitting World Trap Animal Rescue and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. They will be available online, at the Team Store and merchandise stands at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

“We all love our dogs and just dogs in general,” said goalie Darcy Kuemper, who was photographed in front of a net with his dog Rogue alongside backup Charlie Lindgren and his dog Riley.  “So, getting to help out and also spend some time with them is a win-win, for sure.”

caps_dogs_kuemper

© Tom Gulitti

The Capitals and MSE Foundation have raised more than $600,000 for area animal shelters through the sale of the canine calendars since 2012. Wilson and his wife Taylor adopted Halle from Wolf Trap three years ago when she was 8 weeks old.

“Wolf Trap is first class,” Wilson said. “You really see them put the money to work and they save a ton of animals. So, it’s fun for the guys who have dogs to come in and see all the puppies and the rescue puppies. It’s just an overall great tradition that we’ve got going on.”