Capitals pose with their dogs, rescue animals for annual calendar

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Tom Wilson didn’t mind sitting in the penalty box, this time.

Getting the Washington Capitals forward’s lab-mix dog Halle to sit still for the 2024 Capitals Canine Calendar photoshoot at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Friday was a bit trickier.

Eventually, Halle, wearing a referee’s jersey and a whistle around her neck, played her role perfectly sitting in front of Wilson while he held a puppy named Bad Boy Bunny from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

“Halle gets a little bit crazy because there’s so many people to meet and so many dogs and smells and just the rink in general,” Wilson said. “She knows fun stuff is happening. Half the battle is just keeping here in line, but I think everybody has fun.”