Capitals at Bruins projected lineups

CAPITALS (31-25-7) at BRUINS (34-22-5)
12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Dylan McIlrath -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Declan Chisholm
Injured: None
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jordan Harris -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: Jonathan Aspirot (illness)
Status report
After the departures of forward Nic Dowd in a trade to the Vegas Golden Knights on and defenseman John Carlson in a trade to the Anaheim Ducks, each on Friday, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said lineup decisions still need to be made. ... The Bruins did not practice Friday, but Aspirot, a defenseman who missed a 6-3 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday, skated on his own. ... All three players Boston acquired prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday -- forwards Lukas Reichel, Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo -- will join Providence of the American Hockey League.