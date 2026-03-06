Capitals at Bruins projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (31-25-7) at BRUINS (34-22-5)

12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Dylan McIlrath -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jordan Harris -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke  

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei 

Jeremy Swayman 

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju  

Injured: Jonathan Aspirot (illness)

Status report

After the departures of forward Nic Dowd in a trade to the Vegas Golden Knights on and defenseman John Carlson in a trade to the Anaheim Ducks, each on Friday, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said lineup decisions still need to be made. ... The Bruins did not practice Friday, but Aspirot, a defenseman who missed a 6-3 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday, skated on his own. ... All three players Boston acquired prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday -- forwards Lukas Reichel, Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo -- will join Providence of the American Hockey League.

