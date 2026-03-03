Golden Knights at Sabres projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-18-14) at SABRES (35-19-6)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Raphael Lavoie

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith

Braeden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Reinhardt

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Mark Stone (upper body), Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Zach Benson -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Josh Dunne, Jacob Bryson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Stone will not play after the forward was injured in the first period of a 5-0 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. ... The Sabres held an optional morning skate. ... Coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Kulich was expected to undergo further testing to determine if he can “resume a higher level of fitness” and potentially rejoin the team for practice in the near future; the forward has not played since Nov. 1.