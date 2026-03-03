Golden Knights at Sabres projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-18-14) at SABRES (35-19-6)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Raphael Lavoie
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith
Braeden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Reinhardt
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Mark Stone (upper body), Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Zach Benson -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Josh Dunne, Jacob Bryson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Stone will not play after the forward was injured in the first period of a 5-0 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. ... The Sabres held an optional morning skate. ... Coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Kulich was expected to undergo further testing to determine if he can “resume a higher level of fitness” and potentially rejoin the team for practice in the near future; the forward has not played since Nov. 1.