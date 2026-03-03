Golden Knights at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-18-14) at SABRES (35-19-6)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Raphael Lavoie

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith

Braeden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Reinhardt

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid 

Adin Hill

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Mark Stone (upper body), Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Zach Benson -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power 

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Josh Dunne, Jacob Bryson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Stone will not play after the forward was injured in the first period of a 5-0 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. ... The Sabres held an optional morning skate. ... Coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Kulich was expected to undergo further testing to determine if he can “resume a higher level of fitness” and potentially rejoin the team for practice in the near future; the forward has not played since Nov. 1.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Trade Buzz: Avalanche ‘deserve the help’ before Deadline, GM says

NHL Status Report: Stone out for Golden Knights against Sabres, still day to day

Murphy traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

NHL On Tap: U.S. gold medalists Hughes, Tkachuk face off when Devils host Panthers

Trocheck won't go to West Coast team if traded by Rangers

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Smith's 1st game as Kings coach spoiled by Toews, Avalanche

Stars score 6 straight, defeat Canucks for franchise-record 9th win in row

Daccord makes 35 saves, Kraken end Hurricanes’ point streak at 12

Briere says Flyers won't look for rentals as Trade Deadline approaches

Pettersson ignoring trade rumors, 'just trying to play a good game' for Canucks

Hughes brothers embrace ‘buzz’ of late-night TV spots after winning gold medal

Cates, Flyers recover in shootout to hand Maple Leafs 4th straight loss