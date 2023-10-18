Couturier scores 1st goal in 22 months, Flyers shut out Canucks  

Egor Zamula scored his first NHL goal for Philadelphia (2-1-0).

Thatcher Demko made 40 saves for Vancouver (2-1-0), which had won its first two games of the season.

Zamula made it 1-0 at 1:45 of the first period. A loose puck rolled back to the defenseman at the point, and his wrist shot beat Demko for the goal in his 28th NHL game.

Couturier put the Flyers ahead 2-0 on a penalty-shot goal at 17:23. He was on a breakaway when he was slashed from behind by Canucks forward Elias Pettersson.

The goal was Couturier's first since Dec. 10, 2021. He left the lineup eight days later and had back surgery twice before returning for the Flyers' season opener Oct. 12.

The Canucks appeared to score at 3:26 of the third period, but the goal was overturned after a video review showed Vancouver forward Conor Garland interfered with Hart.