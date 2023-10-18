Latest News

Couturier scores 1st goal in 22 months, Flyers shut out Canucks  

Hart makes 25 saves; Demko stops 40 for Vancouver

Recap: Canucks at Flyers 10.17.23

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Sean Couturier scored his first goal in 22 months, and Carter Hart made 25 saves for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks in their home opener at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.

Egor Zamula scored his first NHL goal for Philadelphia (2-1-0).

Thatcher Demko made 40 saves for Vancouver (2-1-0), which had won its first two games of the season.

Zamula made it 1-0 at 1:45 of the first period. A loose puck rolled back to the defenseman at the point, and his wrist shot beat Demko for the goal in his 28th NHL game.

Couturier put the Flyers ahead 2-0 on a penalty-shot goal at 17:23. He was on a breakaway when he was slashed from behind by Canucks forward Elias Pettersson.

The goal was Couturier's first since Dec. 10, 2021. He left the lineup eight days later and had back surgery twice before returning for the Flyers' season opener Oct. 12.

The Canucks appeared to score at 3:26 of the third period, but the goal was overturned after a video review showed Vancouver forward Conor Garland interfered with Hart.