Canucks at Senators projected lineups

CANUCKS (16-24-5) at SENATORS (20-19-5)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson

Conor Garland -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Drew O’Connor

Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Tom Willander -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, P.O Joseph

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, James Reimer

Injured: None

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 6-3 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. ... Lankinen is expected to start after Tolopio made 35 saves at Montreal. ... Buium is also expected to return after being a healthy scratch Monday, but it is not yet known who he will replace; Joseph, a defenseman, could come out. ... Linus Ullmark, a goalie who remains on the Senators' non-roster lift after taking a personal leave of absence Dec. 28, is "hopefully approaching getting back with the team," Ottawa coach Travis Green said. ... Reimer, a goalie who signed a one-year contract Monday, will not dress Tuesday but is expected to make his season debut this week. ... Green said there are no personnel changes from a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, but he plans to tweak the lines.