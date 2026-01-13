Canucks at Senators projected lineups

CANUCKS (16-24-5) at SENATORS (20-19-5)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson
Conor Garland -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Drew O’Connor
Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Tom Willander -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, P.O Joseph
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- David Perron
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, James Reimer
Injured: None
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 6-3 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. ... Lankinen is expected to start after Tolopio made 35 saves at Montreal. ... Buium is also expected to return after being a healthy scratch Monday, but it is not yet known who he will replace; Joseph, a defenseman, could come out. ... Linus Ullmark, a goalie who remains on the Senators' non-roster lift after taking a personal leave of absence Dec. 28, is "hopefully approaching getting back with the team," Ottawa coach Travis Green said. ... Reimer, a goalie who signed a one-year contract Monday, will not dress Tuesday but is expected to make his season debut this week. ... Green said there are no personnel changes from a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, but he plans to tweak the lines.