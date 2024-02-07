Lindholm scores twice in debut, Canucks top Hurricanes to push point streak to 12

Lindholm was acquired by Vancouver in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

J.T. Miller scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes each had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 23 saves for the Canucks (34-11-5), who are 10-0-2 during their point streak.

Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook scored for the Hurricanes (28-16-5), who had won three straight prior to the All-Star break. Pyotr Kochetkov made 16 saves in his first start since Jan. 11.

Martinook scored a short-handed goal to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 4:25 of the first period. He skated out from the left corner, took a return pass from Teuvo Teravainen, and lifted in a backhand short side on Demko.

Lindholm tied it 1-1 at 17:23 with his first period power-play goal. He redirected in Hughes' wrist shot from the point that appeared to be going wide of the left post.

Lindholm then made it 2-1 at 16:30 of the second period with is second power-play goal, redirecting in another wrist shot from Hughes, this time from the left boards.

Aho answered with his own power-play goal to tie the game 2-2 at 18:32. He scored with a wrist shot under the crossbar from the top of the left face-off circle.

J.T. Miller put the Canucks back in front 3-2 at 4:00 of the third period, scoring with his backhand into an open net after the puck took an odd bounce off the stanchion on a dump-in by Tyler Myers.