Garland breaks tie late, Canucks defeat Coyotes

Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Arturs Silovs made 20 saves for the Canucks (47-21-8), who had lost three of four and were coming off a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The Canucks moved seven points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers, who lost 5-0 to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, for first place in the Pacific Division.

“We rebounded. We played really well tonight and we deserved to win that game,” Garland said. “We had a good talk with the group after the game last night. We weren’t happy with ourselves but we felt like we were going to put forth a good effort tonight.”

Dylan Guenther scored, and Ingram made 31 saves for the Coyotes (31-39-5), who have lost two straight.

“We didn’t play well enough, we didn’t play fast enough. They’re very good defensively, and we weren’t able to break that,” Guenther said. “They’re stingy on the lines and we have to be able to get through them sometimes. Not every game we’re going to get a ton of chances. I thought we played well defensively, they just played a little faster, a little more connected.”

Hughes gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:43 of the second period. He scored with a wrist shot from the point that went between Garland’s skates and Ingram’s pads.