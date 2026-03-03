Mammoth at Capitals projected lineups

MAMMOTH (31-25-4) at CAPITALS (31-24-7)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT2
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone
Injured: None
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Dylan McIlrath -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charie Lindgren
Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Declan Chisholm
Injured: John Carlson (lower body)
Status report
Ovechkin did not practice Monday because of maintenance, but took part in the Capitals morning skate and will play. … Carlson skated in a noncontact jersey; the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game.