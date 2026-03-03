Mammoth at Capitals projected lineups

MAMMOTH (31-25-4) at CAPITALS (31-24-7)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT2

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: None

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Dylan McIlrath -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charie Lindgren

Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Declan Chisholm

Injured: John Carlson (lower body)

Status report

Ovechkin did not practice Monday because of maintenance, but took part in the Capitals morning skate and will play. … Carlson skated in a noncontact jersey; the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game.