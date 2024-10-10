Utah at Islanders
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Josh Doan -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alex Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: None
Status report
Ingram will start Utah's first road game after making 24 saves in a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in the team's inaugural game Tuesday. ... Varlamov will start despite Sorokin being healthy. ... Tsyplakov will make his NHL debut for the Islanders.