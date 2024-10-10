Utah at Islanders

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (1-0-0) at ISLANDERS (0-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Josh Doan -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alex Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Status report

Ingram will start Utah's first road game after making 24 saves in a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in the team's inaugural game Tuesday. ... Varlamov will start despite Sorokin being healthy. ... Tsyplakov will make his NHL debut for the Islanders.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Jenner could be out for season for Blue Jackets after shoulder surgery

NHL Buzz: Swayman to make 1st start of season for Bruins

Oilers 'have some homework to do' after opening-night loss to Jets

NHL On Tap: Keefe faces Maple Leafs for 1st time as Devils coach

NHL Saturday, NHL Sunday to be available internationally in more than 30 countries

Zary, Flames recover for OT win against Canucks in opener

Jets open with shutout win against Oilers

Barbashev gets 2 goals, 2 assists, Golden Knights top Avalanche in opener

Caufield lifts Canadiens past Maple Leafs while honoring Gaudreau

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Boisvert, Connelly among NHL Draft picks to watch as collegiate freshmen

Celebrini ready for Sharks debut, rigors of 82-game regular season 

Montembeault makes 48 saves, Canadiens blank Maple Leafs in season opener

Rangers score 6, shut out Penguins in season opener

WATCH: Avalanche at Golden Knights

Laine receives loud ovation from Canadiens fans before opening night