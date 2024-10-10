Utah at Islanders

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Josh Doan -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alex Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Status report

Ingram will start Utah's first road game after making 24 saves in a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in the team's inaugural game Tuesday. ... Varlamov will start despite Sorokin being healthy. ... Tsyplakov will make his NHL debut for the Islanders.