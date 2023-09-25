Training Camp Buzz: Couturier to play 1st game since 2021 for Flyers

Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Couturier will play his first game in more than 20 months when the Flyers open the preseason against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday (7 p.m. ET).

It will be Couturier's first game since Dec. 18, 2021; he's had back surgery twice since then.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a while," Couturier said Monday. "All summer I've been thinking about it and now I'm here. I'm just excited to get warmups going and get that first shift out of the way, just play hockey. I think that's what I miss most."

Couturier is a two-time 30-goal scorer who won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL in 2019-20. He's expected to center Philadelphia's top line and play on the top power-play and penalty-killing units this season.

Cam Atkinson also will play after the forward missed last season because of a herniated disk in his neck.

Forward Travis Konecny did not practice for the second straight day.

"He's just banged up a little bit," coach John Tortorella said Sunday. "... It's a body injury."

The Flyers will have a day off Tuesday, giving Konecny another day to recover. -- Adam Kimelman

New York Islanders

Oliver Wahlstromskated in his first game-like situation with the Islanders since sustaining a season-ending lower-body injury on Dec. 27.

The forward was on a line with Simon Holmstrom and Casey Cizikas on Monday for the first training camp scrimmage.

"First 5-on-5 game in 10 months, so it felt good," Wahlstrom said. "Lungs are coming back. Good first scrimmage back."

Islanders coach Lane Lambert liked what he saw.

"I thought he did some good things," Lambert said. "It was just his first game-type situation in a long, long time. So, I think it was really good, and it's the same thing with every player. That game is critical to get them up to speed and playing in that type of situation. And, Wally, he's probably the most beneficial one from that simply because he hasn't played for so long."

The Islanders play their first preseason game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. -- Stefen Rosner

New York Rangers

Mika Zibanejad returned to practice for the Rangers one day after sustaining an upper-body injury during a scrimmage.

The center practiced in a no-contact jersey Monday after leaving the ice with the injury on Sunday.

"It can happen anywhere," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday of the injury. "It's a fast game. It was competitive, guys were physical, there were puck battles, so there was some contact."

The Rangers play their first game of the preseason against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Chicago Blackhawks

Taylor Hall practiced for the first time with the Blackhawks on Saturday after missing the first two days of training camp with a lower-body injury.

"I'm not going to really get into it. Just some precautionary stuff," Hall said of his injury. "I think I was ready to skate but ultimately, we just decided it was best for me to stay out for a day or two, and with us not playing an exhibition game until Thursday (against the St. Louis Blues), there was not a huge rush. So, like I said, it was great to be out, I felt great, and I think we're good to go now."

The 31-year-old, along with forward Nick Foligno was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Boston Bruins on June 26. Hall had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 61 regular-season games and eight points (five goals, three assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games last season.

Hall was on the left wing with center Connor Bedard, who the Blackhawks selected No. 1 at the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft in June. Ryan Donato was on the right wing. Tyler Johnson, who had been on the right wing with Bedard the past two days with Donato on the left, practiced with the second group on Saturday. -- Tracey Myers