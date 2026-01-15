Maple Leafs at Golden Knights projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (23-16-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-11-12)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Matt Benning, Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers
Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Joshua (kidney)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Branden Bowman
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Carl Lindbom
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed)
Status report
Knies did not participate in the morning skate for maintenance day, but is expected to play. … Robertson returns to the lineup after missing a 6-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. ... Roy, a forward, will play his first game against the Golden Knights after being traded July 1. … Vegas did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Marner will face Toronto for the first time after playing his first nine NHL seasons with the Maple Leafs. ... Hill could return and start after missing 38 games with a lower-body injury; if he does not, Lindbom likely would start after Schmid made 22 saves Wednesday.