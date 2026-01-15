Maple Leafs at Golden Knights projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (23-16-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-11-12)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning, Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Branden Bowman

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Carl Lindbom

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed)

Status report

Knies did not participate in the morning skate for maintenance day, but is expected to play. … Robertson returns to the lineup after missing a 6-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. ... Roy, a forward, will play his first game against the Golden Knights after being traded July 1. … Vegas did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Marner will face Toronto for the first time after playing his first nine NHL seasons with the Maple Leafs. ... Hill could return and start after missing 38 games with a lower-body injury; if he does not, Lindbom likely would start after Schmid made 22 saves Wednesday.

