Maple Leafs at Penguins projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (10-11-3) at PENGUINS (12-6-5)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CITY, TVAS, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineups
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- Bobby McCann
Matias Maccelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Dakota Joshua
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Max Domi
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), William Nylander (illness)
Penguins projected lineup
Kevin Hayes -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin -- Anthony Mantha
Danton Heinen -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen
Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Connor Dewar
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Mathew Dumba
Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Tristan Broz
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Nylander, a forward, did not play in Toronto’s 4-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday because of an illness. ... Hildeby could start for the Maple Leafs after Woll made 30 saves Friday. ... Silovs is expected to start for Pittsburgh; Jarry made 26 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, his second game back after missing seven with a lower-body injury.