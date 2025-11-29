Maple Leafs at Penguins projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (10-11-3) at PENGUINS (12-6-5)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CITY, TVAS, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineups

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- Bobby McCann

Matias Maccelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Dakota Joshua

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Max Domi

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), William Nylander (illness)

Penguins projected lineup

Kevin Hayes -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin -- Anthony Mantha

Danton Heinen -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen

Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Connor Dewar

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Mathew Dumba

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Tristan Broz

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Nylander, a forward, did not play in Toronto’s 4-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday because of an illness. ... Hildeby could start for the Maple Leafs after Woll made 30 saves Friday. ... Silovs is expected to start for Pittsburgh; Jarry made 26 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, his second game back after missing seven with a lower-body injury.

