Maple Leafs at Wild projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-1) at WILD (7-1-2)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman
Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Jon Merrill
Injured: None
Status report
Toronto is playing the second half of a back-to-back following a loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. …Gustavsson will start a second straight game. …Johansson took a maintenance day on Saturday but is expected to play. …Middleton missed practice for the birth of his child but is expected to play.