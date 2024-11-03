Maple Leafs at Wild projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-1) at WILD (7-1-2)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman

Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill

Injured: None

Status report

Toronto is playing the second half of a back-to-back following a loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. …Gustavsson will start a second straight game. …Johansson took a maintenance day on Saturday but is expected to play. …Middleton missed practice for the birth of his child but is expected to play.

