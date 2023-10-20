Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Florida in their home opener, a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday.
Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener
Ekman-Larsson scores 1st goal with Florida; Samsonov stops 21 for Toronto
Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Kevin Stenlund each scored his first goal with the Panthers (2-2-0), and Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist.
Mitchell Marner scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves for the Maple Leafs (2-2-0).
Stenlund gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 17:08 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle. Stenlund played for the Winnipeg Jets last season.
Ekman-Larsson made it 2-0 with a wrist shot from beyond the circles with seven seconds left in the first. The defenseman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on July 1 after his contract was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks.
Marner cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 11:52 of the second period. It was his first goal of the season.
Reinhart scored a short-handed, empty-net goal with one second left in the third period for the 3-1 final.
Toronto was 1-for-5 on the power play; Florida went 0-for-4.