Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Latest News

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers
Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season
Atkinson scores 2, Flyers shut down Oilers

Atkinson scores twice, Flyers shut down Oilers
Huberdeau scores for Flames in tight win against Sabres

Huberdeau scores for Flames in tight win against Sabres
Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end losing streak at 3

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end losing streak at 3
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson set to make debut for Ducks
2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games

2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Ryan Huska talks Calgary Flames on atTheRink podcast

Huska talks Flames, Heritage Classic on '@TheRink' podcast
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program
Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks
NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

NHL On Tap: Draisaitl can join Gretzky, Messier in Oilers lore at Flyers
ESPN NHL ratings up big from 2022-23 season

ESPN NHL ratings up big from last season
Added scoring depth has Red Wings off to fast start

Red Wings ‘trending in the right direction’ with fast start to season

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Ekman-Larsson scores 1st goal with Florida; Samsonov stops 21 for Toronto

Recap: Maple Leafs @ Panthers 10.19.23

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Florida in their home opener, a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Kevin Stenlund each scored his first goal with the Panthers (2-2-0), and Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist.

Mitchell Marner scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves for the Maple Leafs (2-2-0).

Stenlund gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 17:08 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle. Stenlund played for the Winnipeg Jets last season.

Ekman-Larsson made it 2-0 with a wrist shot from beyond the circles with seven seconds left in the first. The defenseman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on July 1 after his contract was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks.

Marner cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 11:52 of the second period. It was his first goal of the season.

Reinhart scored a short-handed, empty-net goal with one second left in the third period for the 3-1 final.

Toronto was 1-for-5 on the power play; Florida went 0-for-4.