Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Kevin Stenlund each scored his first goal with the Panthers (2-2-0), and Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist.

Mitchell Marner scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves for the Maple Leafs (2-2-0).

Stenlund gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 17:08 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle. Stenlund played for the Winnipeg Jets last season.

Ekman-Larsson made it 2-0 with a wrist shot from beyond the circles with seven seconds left in the first. The defenseman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on July 1 after his contract was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks.

Marner cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 11:52 of the second period. It was his first goal of the season.

Reinhart scored a short-handed, empty-net goal with one second left in the third period for the 3-1 final.

Toronto was 1-for-5 on the power play; Florida went 0-for-4.