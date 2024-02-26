Top trade candidates ahead of Deadline include Saros, Hanifin, Guentzel

Predators goalie, Flames defenseman, Penguins forward among those potentially available before 3 p.m. ET on March 8

Saros-Hanifan-Guentzel top players ahead of deadline

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. ET on March 8 and the list of players who could be moved before it is long.

The separation in the standings is showing, particularly in the Eastern Conference, which means there is starting to be a clearer focus on the teams that will be sellers and those that will be buyers.

Here are some of the top goalies, defensemen and forwards who could be moved in the next 11 days. The bonus is at the end, more names that could be traded in a potentially fruitful market.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames

If the New Jersey Devils can make it happen, then the Flames might be inclined to trade Markstrom, though he has a full no-movement clause so he's in control. He is signed through the 2025-26 season with a $6 million average annual value. The package has to be right for the Flames to bring it to Markstrom for his approval either now or in the offseason, but the Devils are thinking about now and the long-term future of their goaltending so if the pieces work, then it's a real possibility. Markstrom is having a big season, so his value may never be higher.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

It's the very same situation in Nashville with Saros as it is with Markstrom in Calgary. He's a Vezina Trophy-caliber goalie signed through next season ($5 million AAV). The Predators need to be blown away by a trade offer to even consider moving Saros. He's 28 years old and still their goalie of the present and future. They also have to 100 percent believe that Yaroslav Askarov is the real thing and will be able to take over as the No. 1 as soon as next season. Oh, by the way, the Predators are in the wild-card race in the Western Conference. Trading Saros seems like a long shot, but they need to at least listen to hear what's out there for him.

NSH@STL: Saros stretches over for save in 2nd period

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild

Fleury might not be available if the Wild believe they can make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They're in the hunt, so this all could be moot. But if he's available, Fleury, a pending UFA, could be this season's Jonathan Quick: a legendary, future Hall of Fame goalie traded to a Stanley Cup contender who makes an impact not on the ice during playoff games but instead as a goalie whisperer of sorts to a No. 1. Quick did that last season with the Vegas Golden Knights and Adin Hill. Maybe Fleury does it this season. The Colorado Avalanche and Alexandar Georgiev would benefit from having him. The Avalanche don't have a bona fide backup to Georgiev, an NHL All-Star this season. Enter Fleury? It's the same with the Edmonton Oilers. Stuart SkinnerStuart Skinner has earned the right to be the No. 1, but wouldn't things look a whole lot better for Edmonton if he had a legit backup like Fleury to help guide him and, if necessary, supplant him? Again, though, it all could be moot if the Wild think otherwise.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens

Allen is signed through next season with a $3.85 million AAV. The Canadiens have been operating with three goalies all season, Allen, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau, and could trade Allen and arguably would trade him, but they do not feel an obligation to do so even though they're not a playoff team this season. Allen is a valuable veteran goalie for Montreal. If he's not traded now, he or Primeau could be moved in the offseason. Primeau has one season left before he becomes a restricted free agent, but the Canadiens are listening and for the right price Allen could be moved.

Other possibilities: Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets; Eric Comrie, Buffalo Sabres; James Reimer, Detroit Red Wings; Kaapo Kahkonen, San Jose Sharks; Chris Driedger, Seattle Kraken

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames

Hanifin, a pending unrestricted free agent, is the player available in this trade market who could arguably make the biggest impact. That is, of course, if the 27-year-old is traded. The Flames reportedly have had an eight-year contract on the table for Hanifin to sign for weeks, if not months, but he hasn't to date, which leaves open the very real possibility that Calgary will deal him before the deadline. The cost to acquire Hanifin should be significant, and likely higher if it comes with a contract extension, but the teams that have the most interest and need may not have exactly what the Flames are hoping to acquire in a trade, like first-round picks and top prospects, i.e. the Tampa Bay Lightning.

CGY@EDM: Hanifin scores his second goal of game in 2nd period

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames

Tanev is the other Flames defenseman drawing significant interest. He's 34 years old and a pending UFA. Calgary doesn't appear as eager to re-sign Tanev as it does Hanifin, so there is more certainty that he will be moved. The Flames are likely holding out until a team offers them a first-round pick. If and when that happens, expect Tanev to be traded. There have been a lot of rumors of the Toronto Maple Leafs having interest. General manager Brad Treliving used to be in the same position with the Flames. The door opens to more teams than just the obvious contenders if Tanev expresses an interest in re-signing instead of being a rental only.

Sean Walker, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers are in a difficult predicament of having to find the best value for a key player while they're in a playoff chase. Walker plays nearly 20 minutes per game. He can provide some offense, skate on the power play if needed, and on the penalty kill, but the Flyers are in the driver's seat. They don't have to trade Walker. They'll benefit from having him down the stretch when they try to make the playoffs. It also gives them more time to try to re-sign him. If they can make that happen before March 8, he will be off the board entirely.

Nick Seeler, Philadelphia Flyers

Seeler is very much in the same situation as Walker. The Flyers won't feel the need to absolutely trade him because of their position in the standings, but if the right offer comes through, they will do it. Sacrificing this season for long-term stability is a possibility in Philadelphia. Seeler and Walker have been the Flyers' consistent second defense pair all season. Both could be out the door by March 8.

Ilya Lyubushkin, Anaheim Ducks

Lyubushkin is another depth defenseman on the board. The 29-year-old is a pending UFA, and the Ducks are expected to be active sellers. There is no flash or pizzaz to Lyubushkin's game, but that should be appealing to teams in need of some predictable depth on their back end. He will block shots. He will be physical. He will be reliable. That should be enough to generate interest from multiple teams.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators

Chychrun's name has been floated around the rumor mill and reports of the Senators potentially shopping him around to gauge interest. The new leadership in Ottawa with owner Michael Andlauer, president of hockey operations/general manager Steve Staios and senior president of hockey operations Dave Poulin are taking a hard look at everything this season. Chychrun is part of that. He is signed through next season with a $4.6 million AAV. There's no pressure to trade him but there is also likely no shortage of interest, so the Senators have to be listening. If the determination is that he won't be part of the long-term future in Ottawa, a trade is certainly a possibility.

OTT@CHI: Chychrun buries quick one-timer for PPG

Matt Dumba, Arizona Coyotes

It won't cost as much to acquire Dumba as it would Hanifin, Tanev and Walker, but there's upside to getting him from Arizona. Dumba, a pending UFA, would provide depth on the right side of any defenseman group. He can skate. He can hit. He can play both ways on special teams. He can play 20 minutes a game if necessary. The Coyotes have fallen out of the race and Dumba, who they signed to a one-year contract, should be traded.

Alexandre Carrier, Nashville Predators

The Predators could be buyers, which would likely stop them from trading Carrier, a pending UFA, or Tyson Barrie, another pending UFA defenseman. But if they are going to sell or if the interest in Carrier becomes too good to pass up, he could be traded. Carrier provides some offense and can eat minutes. He's not big or overly physical, but he's Nashville's best shot-blocking defenseman.

Other possibilities: Barrie, Predators; Joel Edmundson, Washington Capitals; Erik Johnson, Sabres; David Savard, Canadiens; Erik Brannstrom, Senators

FORWARDS

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

Guentzel is the most interesting player in the trade market this year. The 29-year-old is a pending UFA. He is Pittsburgh's second-leading scorer behind Sidney Crosby, but on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury and expected out until at least early March, right around the deadline. General manager Kyle Dubas is on record saying the Penguins need to get younger. Trading Guentzel is the gateway to doing that, especially since they're not trading Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang or Erik Karlsson. The return would be significant. The Penguins also want to be a playoff team. Guentzel's injury gives them time to determine if they can play their way back into the mix while also listening to trade proposals that come their way. If he's moved, expect it to be closer to the deadline.

PIT@VGK: Guentzel scores his 20th goal of the season

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks

Henrique became the best pending UFA center on the market after Elias Lindholm (to the Vancouver Canucks) and Sean Walker (to the Winnipeg Jets) were both traded. Teams that still could be looking to fill the position like the New York Rangers will be in touch with the Ducks, who are in the driver's seat because Henrique plays a premium position. The Ducks could retain salary in a trade for Henrique, which only increases the return they should get.

Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues

Buchnevich's availability before the deadline is tied to the direction the Blues want to go not only this season but next season and beyond. They're in the hunt for a wild card in the West and Buchnevich is a big part of that. If he stays healthy, he could get to 30 goals for the second time in three seasons with the Blues. But Buchnevich is signed through next season with a $5.8 million AAV and his value is high, so the Blues could also look at him as an asset in their retool, using him in a trade to get back multiple pieces to help them for the long term. This may be the classic case of a team quietly saying, "We're not shopping the player around, but we're going to listen if you call."

NYI@STL: Buchnevich gets natural hat trick with two in the 2nd and one in the 3rd

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators

The Senators are sellers with the intent of becoming a playoff contender next season. Tarasenko has been a solid addition on a one-year, $5 million contract, but if he's not going to re-sign or be a part of Ottawa's future, there is no reason why it should keep him beyond the deadline. Retaining salary in a trade for Tarasenko improves the Senators' bargaining position. There should be interest in a 32-year-old wing on a 20-goal pace with a Stanley Cup ring.

Anthony Mantha, Washington Capitals

Mantha is in the last season of a four-year contract that has a $5.7 million AAV. He's a tantalizing player to add into a middle-six role on the wing because of his size (6-foot-5, 234 pounds) and ability to score. It could be argued that he should score more because of his combination of size and skill, but he has never quite reached that level, topping out at 25 goals in 2018-19, although he's on pace to exceed that this season.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken

Teams that need a right wing who can provide a jolt of scoring and some experience will look at the Kraken and gauge the cost to acquire Eberle. The Kraken have to determine if they're going to trade him. They're in the muddy waters of the playoff race for a wild card in the West. Eberle, 33, is having a down year offensively, on pace for fewer than 20 goals, but the cost to acquire him with the hope that he finds his touch shouldn't be exorbitant. The Kraken, though, might want to keep him so they can re-sign him before March 8. He's an original Kraken and there is something to be said for having him around as they continue to try to build a winning culture in Seattle.

CBJ@SEA: Eberle directs a puck into the net for a power-play goal

Alex Wennberg, Seattle Kraken

Like Eberle, Wennberg's availability depends on the Kraken's decision-making as the deadline nears. Are they a serious playoff contender? Do they think they can win in the playoffs if they get in? Answers to those two questions will have to come before March 8. If the Kraken become a seller, Wennberg is an obvious target as a middle-six center who can win face-offs, kill penalties, play with the man-advantage and drive a third line. Wennberg, though, is, like Eberle, an original Kraken, so there might be some behind-the-scenes negotiations going on to re-sign him. If Wennberg indicates he wants to test the market July 1 and the Kraken think they're not a real contender this season, he will likely be traded. The Rangers should be on the phone asking about the cost to acquire him.

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks

Though Vatrano is signed through next season, the Ducks could move him before the deadline if the right offer comes to them. It's possible he could go in a package with Henrique and/or Lyubushkin to a team that needs help at center and/or defenseman as well as some certainty at right wing, which Vatrano would bring. He was an all-star this season and he's a shooter on pace for his first 30-goal season.

Other possibilities: Jack Roslovic, Columbus Blue Jackets; Nic Dowd, Capitals; Reilly Smith, Penguins; Anthony Duclair, San Jose Sharks; Jason Zucker, Coyotes; Mike Hoffman, Sharks; Alexander Barabanov, Sharks; Kevin Labanc, Sharks

