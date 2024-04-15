Chara finishes 2nd Boston Marathon, beats previous time by 8 minutes

Former Bruins captain completes 7th marathon, set to run 8th next week

Chara 2024 Boston Marathon split

© Boston Bruins

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Zdeno Chara just doesn't stop running.

The 6-foot-9 former Boston Bruins captain finished the 2024 Boston Marathon on Monday in 3:30:52. To spare you the math, that’s an average of 8:03 per mile.

Last year, he ran the 26.2-mile race in 3:38:23.

Monday’s race was Chara’s seventh marathon – all in the last 12 months – including the two Boston Marathons and the New York City Marathon. He’s planning to run his eighth marathon next week in London.

That’s right, the 47-year-old former NHL forward is going to run two marathons in just under one week. In two different continents, for what it’s worth.

For the second year in a row, Chara ran the Boston Marathon for The Hoyt Foundation in honor of Dick and Rick Hoyt.

At Monday’s morning skate, current Bruins captain Brad Marchand commented on his former teammate’s impressive feat.

“Not really surprised. You knew [Chara] was going to find something really competitive, very hard,” Marchand said. “Something that takes a lot of training, something he can improve upon. He’s just a beast. He likes the challenge.

“It’s great for him,” Marchand added. “I’m happy to see him happy and enjoying something after hockey. He dedicated so much time and effort to the game, it’s great that he has another passion that he’s enjoying.”

In addition to those seven (soon to be eight) marathons, Chara has also completed a half Ironman (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run) and a 50-kilometer trail race (31.06 miles) among other road races.

Oh by the way, he’s only been retired from the NHL for about a year and a half.

At this rate, sky’s the limit for Big Zee.

– NHL.com independent correspondent Harvey Valentine contributed to this report

Related Content

Chara adds to Boston legacy with marathon finish

Short Shifts

Penguins celebrate Karlsson’s 1,000th NHL game 

Simmonds drops puck, reads lineup before Flyers game

McCaffrey supports buddy Eichel at Golden Knights game

NHL veteran Domingue scores goalie goal for AHL's Wolf Pack

Walker apologizes to Blues teammate Alexandrov for errant puck to face

Family of NHL ref making debut dresses part in stands

Toronto Maple Leafs honor late prospect Amirov with touching tribute

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 12

Flyers' Johnson mistakenly leaves penalty box with headphones

Duchene brings his new puppy to Stars picture day

Youth hockey player welcomed back by Flames after epic celebration

Fleury gets last laugh in prank war with Duhaime

Foligno appreciative of NHL/NHLPA donation to Janis Foligno Foundation

Carlson joined by kids for warmups before 1,000th game ceremony

O'Ree Skills Weekend incredible experience for players, concludes with Angels game 

Eklund wears Sharks straw hat giveaway after 1st NHL hat trick

Young Bruins fan dances behind Panthers player in penalty box

Trotz receives warm welcome back from Islanders fans