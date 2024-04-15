Chara finishes 2nd Boston Marathon, beats previous time by 8 minutes

For the second year in a row, Chara ran the Boston Marathon for The Hoyt Foundation in honor of Dick and Rick Hoyt.

At Monday’s morning skate, current Bruins captain Brad Marchand commented on his former teammate’s impressive feat.

“Not really surprised. You knew [Chara] was going to find something really competitive, very hard,” Marchand said. “Something that takes a lot of training, something he can improve upon. He’s just a beast. He likes the challenge.

“It’s great for him,” Marchand added. “I’m happy to see him happy and enjoying something after hockey. He dedicated so much time and effort to the game, it’s great that he has another passion that he’s enjoying.”

In addition to those seven (soon to be eight) marathons, Chara has also completed a half Ironman (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run) and a 50-kilometer trail race (31.06 miles) among other road races.

Oh by the way, he’s only been retired from the NHL for about a year and a half.

At this rate, sky’s the limit for Big Zee.

– NHL.com independent correspondent Harvey Valentine contributed to this report