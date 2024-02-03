Sabres All-Star Dahlin lends marine biology expertise to Toronto aquarium

The Swedish Fish was right at home at the Ripley's Aquarium of Toronto.

Buffalo Sabres defenseman and 2024 Team McDavid NHL All-Star Rasmus Dahlin professed his love of all sea life and showed off his seemingly advanced studies in marine biology in a video shared by the team during 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

Dahlin identified more than a couple of fish as they made their way past him.

"I'm able to identify any fish," Dahlin claimed. "That's a fish. That's a fish. A lot of fishes in here."

The Lidkoping, Sweden native and No. 1 pick of the 2018 NHL Draft then went on to point out which fish looked like teammates of his, including Peyton Krebs, Mattias Samuelssonand Tage Thompson.