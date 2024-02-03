Sabres All-Star Dahlin lends marine biology expertise to Toronto aquarium

Defenseman shows off fish identification skills, says which look like teammates

Rasmus Dahlin Fish Face
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Swedish Fish was right at home at the Ripley's Aquarium of Toronto.

Buffalo Sabres defenseman and 2024 Team McDavid NHL All-Star Rasmus Dahlin professed his love of all sea life and showed off his seemingly advanced studies in marine biology in a video shared by the team during 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

Dahlin identified more than a couple of fish as they made their way past him.

"I'm able to identify any fish," Dahlin claimed. "That's a fish. That's a fish. A lot of fishes in here."

The Lidkoping, Sweden native and No. 1 pick of the 2018 NHL Draft then went on to point out which fish looked like teammates of his, including Peyton Krebs, Mattias Samuelssonand Tage Thompson.

Dahlin even did a brief impression of a fish, squeezing his cheeks into his mouth and moving his lips and later couldn't hold it together when he came across a box of Swedish Fish at the aquarium's gift shop.

And, while no fish, Swedish or otherwise, were harmed in the making of this video, the amateur marine biologist with the rocket slapshot leaves with a lesson for the kids out there: Fish are friends not food.

