Gritty makes appearance during ‘Tonight Show’ phone booth segment

Sorry Gritty can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because he can’t fit in the phone booth.

The Philadelphia Flyers mascot appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” phone booth segment on Friday.

During the trivia game, NBA Hall of Fame guard Dwayne Wade and actor Ken Jeong answered questions in a phone booth. Every time they got an answer wrong, a mystery guest would be shoved into their booth.

Gritty was the last mystery guest of the night.

After Wade incorrectly guessed what type of bean chickpeas are known as, Gritty and all the other mystery guests attempted to shove into his phone booth.

Barely a quarter of Gritty fit into the booth.