Kelce spent all 13 seasons of his NFL career in Philadelphia with the Eagles, helping lead the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl victory in 2018.

Kelce became a staple in Philly lore during that championship parade, dressing up in an outrageous costume and giving a legendary speech for the fans.

Last May, Jason and his brother Travis were visited by the Stanley Cup on a special episode of their podcast “New Heights.” Jason, of course, was decked out in Flyers gear for the show.