With about 25 seconds left in the game, Domingue stopped a puck right at the front of the crease.

He calmly slammed the puck down, took aim and fired all the way across the ice and into the empty net. Pandemonium followed.

Domingue is in his ninth NHL season and first with the Rangers. He won his only NHL start this season, stopping 25 of 26 shots. He has appeared in 142 other NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes.