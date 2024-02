If anyone ever told Leo Trocheck that only grown-up hockey players can score cool goals, he definitely wasn’t paying attention.

The 5-year-old son of New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck dug into his bag of tricks and scored a “Michigan” goal during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

After scoring the impressive goal, the little Trocheck then pulled out an equally-impressive celebration, one that might look familiar to his dad’s teammate Artemi Panarin.