Kings teammates make ice cream, serve customers at local creamery

The event helped raise money for the Little Kings youth hockey program.

Plenty of Kings fans showed up for the ice cream and to meet the players, and the guys even had a few friends from their other job visit them at the new gig.

Vladislav Gavrikov (with his daughter Miroslava), Jordan Spence and Quinton Byfield all showed up to support – and maybe hassle a little bit – their teammates.

Gavrikov showed up to the window asking for the smallest scoop for his daughter, then joked that he couldn’t afford the $5 order.

Later in the day, Danault spotted Spence and Byfield walking up to the window and immediately announced that the store was closing (he eventually gave in and got them ice cream samples).

By the time their shift was over, Fiala was having such a good time he decided to stick around to clock some extra hours.

As they say, time flies when you’re having fun.