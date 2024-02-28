Kings teammates make ice cream, serve customers at local creamery

Players meet fans, raise money for Little Kings youth hockey

Kings make ice cream

© Los Angeles Kings

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

If the Los Angeles Kings second line is looking for a day job, they could definitely find a gig serving ice cream.

Forwards Phillip Danault, Trevor Moore and Kevin Fiala spent the day working a shift at Handel’s Ice Cream in Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles, first learning how to make the homemade ice cream, then serving it to customers throughout the day.

The event helped raise money for the Little Kings youth hockey program.

Plenty of Kings fans showed up for the ice cream and to meet the players, and the guys even had a few friends from their other job visit them at the new gig.

Vladislav Gavrikov (with his daughter Miroslava), Jordan Spence and Quinton Byfield all showed up to support – and maybe hassle a little bit – their teammates.

Gavrikov showed up to the window asking for the smallest scoop for his daughter, then joked that he couldn’t afford the $5 order.

Later in the day, Danault spotted Spence and Byfield walking up to the window and immediately announced that the store was closing (he eventually gave in and got them ice cream samples).

By the time their shift was over, Fiala was having such a good time he decided to stick around to clock some extra hours.

As they say, time flies when you’re having fun.

Short Shifts

Goal of the Season? Foerster goes between legs for backhand goal 

Woll shows off musical skills once again in new YouTube video

Chelios' family, celebrities Shoot the Puck as part of jersey retirement festivities

Generations collide as Blackhawks play NHL '94 ahead of Chelios ceremony

Bedard, teammates dress in Chelios gear for number retirement ceremony

Kane receives video tribute, standing ovation in return to Chicago

The Green Men return to Canucks game after 8-year hiatus

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Louie DeBrusk cashes in on golden ticket son, Jake, gave him as a kid 

Sabres dads answer favorite thing about their sons in sweet video

Riley celebrates Black History Month with ceremonial puck drop in Winnipeg

Jokic attends Avalanche game, receives ‘MVP’ chants from crowd

Gritty, Tortorella go 'Old School' with Flyers earmuffs giveaway

Marchand rocks gold jacket to 1,000th game ceremony

Rempe takes rookie lap at MetLife Stadium during 2024 Stadium Series

Giants, Jets welcome Rangers, Islanders to their house at 2024 Stadium Series

Messier, Trottier perform ceremonial puck drop before 2024 Stadium Series

Rangers, Islanders arrive at Stadium Series, share stage with firefighters, policemen