Heinz Ketchup is trying to win over Connor McDavid with 97 varieties.

The company posted a picture on their Canadian Instagram account poking fun at the Edmonton Oilers captain’s phobia of the condiment.

The post featured a picture of Heinz’s famous glass ketchup bottle with “97 varieties” written on the neck of the bottle, in a nod to McDavid’s number, instead of the usual “57 varieties.”

“How about now, Connor?” the ketchup company wrote above the bottle.