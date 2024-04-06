Hurricanes support North Carolina State basketball teams in Final Four

It is April on the calendar now but March is still very much the vibes in North Carolina.
NHL squad shouts out local college hoops teams who enjoy tremendous runs
© Carolina Hurricanes
It is April on the calendar now but March is still very much the vibes in North Carolina.
The Carolina Hurricanes showed up to PNC Arena to face the Washington Capitals decked out in North Carolina State University basketball gear.
The NC State men's basketball team is on a Cinderella run as a No. 11 seed. They are slated to take on top-seeded Purdue Saturday in Glendale, Arizona with a berth in the NCAA championship game on the line.
The NC State women's team won its region as a No. 3 seed before falling to top-seeded South Carolina 78-59 on Friday.
The Hurricanes and Wolfpack already have a special relationship. You may remember that in February of 2023, the Hurricanes played the Capitals in the Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium, home of the Wolfpack football team.