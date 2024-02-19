Marchand rocks gold jacket to 1,000th game ceremony

Bruins forward receives video message, gifts from teammates, before game against Stars

DAL@BOS: Bruins honor Marchand's 1,000th game

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

On his special day, Brad Marchand looked like a million bucks.

In honor of his 1,000th NHL game ceremony on Monday, the Boston Bruins forward rocked a custom (and very stylish) gold jacket to the game against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden.

The varsity jacket features gold sleeves and a gold Bruins logo on the front. On the back is a throwback brown bear logo with “1,000” engraved on the bear and “Marchand” stitched underneath. The “C” in his last name is gold to signify his captain status on the team.

Before the game, Marchand was joined on the ice by his wife Katrina and kids Sawyer, Rue and Slone (also wearing those gold jackets), before a video tribute played on the big screen. The tribute included messages from other members of the Bruins’ 1,000 game club including Johnny Bucyk, Ray Bourque, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron.

Current teammates were also part of the video tribute including Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak.

After the tribute, Bucyk presented Marchand with a specialized crystal to commemorate the 1,000 games.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney then gave Marchand the traditional engraved silver stick.

Bruins president Cam Neely later unveiled a special painting of Marchand that was created by Canadian Professional Sports Artist Tony Harris.

Pastrnak, McAvoy and Brandon Carlo wrapped up the ceremony by gifting him a custom engraved Rolex watch and a bottle of cabernet.

Marchand hit the 1,000th game threshold last Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

