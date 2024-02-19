Marchand rocks gold jacket to 1,000th game ceremony

Before the game, Marchand was joined on the ice by his wife Katrina and kids Sawyer, Rue and Slone (also wearing those gold jackets), before a video tribute played on the big screen. The tribute included messages from other members of the Bruins’ 1,000 game club including Johnny Bucyk, Ray Bourque, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron.

Current teammates were also part of the video tribute including Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak.

After the tribute, Bucyk presented Marchand with a specialized crystal to commemorate the 1,000 games.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney then gave Marchand the traditional engraved silver stick.

Bruins president Cam Neely later unveiled a special painting of Marchand that was created by Canadian Professional Sports Artist Tony Harris.

Pastrnak, McAvoy and Brandon Carlo wrapped up the ceremony by gifting him a custom engraved Rolex watch and a bottle of cabernet.

Marchand hit the 1,000th game threshold last Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.