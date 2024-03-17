Kulikov to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

Defenseman facing discipline for illegal check to head against Lightning forward Sheary

Dmitry Kulikov

© (Photo by Darren Clark/NHLI via Getty Images)

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Dmitry Kulikov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday.

The Florida Panthers defenseman is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Sheary on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 3:38 of the second period in the Panthers' 5-3 loss at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Kulikov received a match penalty on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

Player Safety

Rempe suspended 4 games for actions in Rangers game

Rempe to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Rangers game

Kelly suspended 2 games for actions in Senators game

Kelly to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Senators game

McCabe fined for actions in Maple Leafs game

Evander Kane fined for actions in Oilers game

Coyle fined for actions in Bruins game

Pospisil suspended 3 games for actions in Flames game

Pospisil to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Kotkaniemi fined maximum for elbowing in Hurricanes game

Lomberg fined maximum for actions in Panthers game

Binnington fined maximum for high-sticking in Blues game

Ullmark fined maximum for actions in Bruins game 

Rielly suspended 5 games for Maple Leafs after cross-checking Greig of Senators

Rielly of Maple Leafs to have in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety on Tuesday

Grzelcyk fined maximum for actions in Bruins game

Zadorov suspended 2 games for actions in Canucks game

Zadorov to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Canucks game