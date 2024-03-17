Kulikov to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

Dmitry Kulikov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday.

The Florida Panthers defenseman is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Sheary on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 3:38 of the second period in the Panthers' 5-3 loss at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Kulikov received a match penalty on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.