Video Review: ANA @ PHI - 6:58 of Second Period

Clifton suspended 2 games for actions in Sabres game

Defenseman banned for illegal check to head of Devils forward Hischier

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK – – Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton has been suspended for two games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier during NHL Game No. 113 in New Jersey on Friday, Oct. 27, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 15:57 of the first period. Clifton was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Clifton will forfeit $34,722.22. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Clifton suspended 2 games for illegal check to head