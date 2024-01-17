AJR to perform at Stadium Series on Feb. 18

Multiplatinum band to play 1st intermission of Rangers-Islanders outdoor game

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ regular-season outdoor game on Sunday, Feb. 18 at MetLife Stadium will feature award-winning indie pop band AJR in an intermission performance presented by Ticketmaster during the outdoor matchup between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. Photo available here.

Tickets to the game, which include AJR’s performance, are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®.

AJR, born and raised New Yorkers who recently released their fifth studio album The Maybe Man and are set to headline Madison Square Garden on the The Maybe Man Tour this summer, will take the stage between the first and second period to play their biggest hits during the Rangers-Islanders game.

“Having grown up in New York City, it’s a huge honor to play at the iconic MetLife Stadium for Rangers and Islanders fans,” said AJR. “As hockey fans, we know how special outdoor games are and we can’t wait to be part of one!”

The game will be broadcast live at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and on SN and TVAS in Canada. AJR’s performance will be featured in the broadcast.

In addition to the Rangers-Islanders game on Sunday, Feb. 18, the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will feature another regular-season outdoor game on Saturday, Feb. 17 featuring the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+, SN360 and TVAS. Global superstar band Jonas Brothers will perform an opening concert ahead of the Devils-Flyers game. Tickets to both games are available at Ticketmaster.

NHL Network™ and NHL.com will provide extensive coverage live from the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ leading up to and after the games. NHL Social™ will provide coverage on all social platforms, including the use of the hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries.

About AJR:

AJR make the kind of music that encourages you to keep going. For as much as their multi-dimensional soundscapes, theatrical delivery, and big screen-worthy vision provide an escape, the multi-platinum, chart-topping trio of brothers—Adam (vocals/bass), Jack (vocals/guitar), and Ryan Met (guitar/piano/vocals)—also manage to intimately empathize with listeners everywhere. The band constructed an inimitable and immersive world soundtracked by a truly alternative vision for pop. Beyond 5 billion streams and counting, the group notched a string of seismic smashes, including “Bang!” (3x-platinum) and “Weak” (3x-platinum), “Burn The House Down” (2x-platinum), and “100 Bad Days” (platinum), “Sober Up” (platinum), and “I’m Ready” (platinum).

Following their platinum breakout album The Click (2017), the boys consecutively crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 with Neotheater (2019) and OK Orchestra (2021). Traveling around the globe with their own version of the Greatest Show on Earth, they’ve packed arenas on multiple continents, selling nearly 1 million tickets thus far. In addition to earning widespread acclaim, they’ve ignited late-night television and are composing the score for Harold & the Purple Crayon on Broadway.

Their debut album for Mercury Records/Republic Records, The Maybe Man, might just be their most identifiable body of work yet. In true AJR fashion, they came up with a larger-than-life way to explain the existential crisis of growing up and also process and deal with their father’s passing.

