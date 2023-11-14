NHL Insider

Panthers early-season MVP debated by NHL.com

Reinhart, Barkov, Ekman-Larsson among selections for Florida, which is off to 9-4-1 start

NHL FLA ROU Reinhart Barkov OEL with Tuesday bug

© Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Florida Panthers are having a better-than-expected start to the 2023-24 NHL regular season.

Yes, they are the defending Eastern Conference champion, but let’s not forget it was a miracle run from the No. 8 seed that brought them within three wins of the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

Then add in a litany of injuries, including the long-term absences of Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour, their top two defensemen on from last season. Forward Sam Bennett good for 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in the 2022-23 regular season, has missed 12 of the first 14 games. Matthew Tkachuk was returning from a broken sternum that knocked him out of the Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Factor in the free agent departures, including veteran defensemen Radko Gudas and Marc Staal.

Not surprisingly, there were a lot of questions about the Panthers at the start of the season, and the prevailing thought was they would have to tread water at least until Ekblad and Montour returned, supposedly around the mid-point of the season.

But at 9-4-1 heading into a road game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN), the Panthers have a .679 points percentage, tied for sixth in the League with the Los Angeles Kings. They sit second in the Atlantic Division, five points behind the Boston Bruins.

Clearly, for this to happen, players across the roster have stepped up. But who is the most valuable player for the Panthers after 14 games? There are six candidates, and a panel of NHL.com writers make the case for each one.

Aleksander Barkov

There are good candidates here, but I’m going with the player who has always been the most valuable player for Florida because of everything he does to help himself, others and the team. Barkov’s production speaks for itself. The Panthers captain has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 13 games. Florida is 6-3-0 in games when he gets a point. He has a goal and two assists on game-tying goals, and three goals and two assists on go-ahead goals, including one game-winner. But it’s more about what he does all over the ice. Ask Sam Reinhart. Ask Evan Rodrigues. Barkov makes them better. He shuts down the best forwards. He wins face-offs (56.4 percent). He’s been doing it for a long time, and he’s doing it again this season. A plus-12 rating in 13 games is not a fluke. So, many candidates but I’m sticking with the original. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Sergei Bobrovsky

How valuable is Bob to the Panthers? Just look at the last five seconds of Florida’s 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Rookie standout Connor Bedard had two unbelievable goals against Bobrovsky, but the 35-year-old Russian goalie stopped a hard, low slapshot by Bedard from the slot through a screen in the final seconds of the third period to preserve the win. Bobrovsky has led the Panthers on a four-game winning streak, accounted for all but one of Florida’s victories this season and started all but two games. He leads the NHL in wins (eight), with a 2.68 goals-against average, .905 save percentage, and one shutout. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

The veteran defenseman has been an invaluable addition to Florida’s defense after signing a one-year contract July 1. Ekman-Larsson, who became an unrestricted free agent after having the final four seasons of his eight-year contract bought out by the Vancouver Canucks, has replaced some of the offense and puck-moving skill the Panthers are missing from the defense without Ekblad and Montour, and eaten up important minutes in their top four. The 32-year-old leads Panthers defensemen with nine points (four goals, five assists) in 14 games and is second in ice time, averaging 23:31 per game behind Gustav Forsling (24:00). Ekman-Larsson’s role might be reduced when Ekblad and Montour return, but he’s been one of the keys to the Panthers not only surviving but thriving during their absences. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Gustav Forsling

The biggest concern for the Panthers heading into the season was defense. Enter Forsling, who is leading the charge defensively. And whatever you think about plus/minus, he’s tied for fourth in the NHL at plus-12, with five points (two goals, three assists) in 14 games. Forsling has formed a partnership with Ekman-Larsson and it has worked out for each of them, a lot of which I credit to Forsling, who was coming off a season in which he had 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 82 games. He’s not as highly touted as some of these names, but I’m sending some credit his way. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Sam Reinhart

When you’re a team battling injuries, you need your top players to bring consistency and production. Reinhart leads the Panthers with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 14 games this season. He also leads them with four power-play goals. The 28-year-old had his third career four-point game (two goals, two assists) in a 4-3 win against the Blackhawks on Sunday and is on a four-game multipoint streak (three goals, seven assists). Reinhart is doing what’s necessary to help the Panthers, who have now won four in a row. He may also end up helping himself: Reinhart can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Matthew Tkachuk

You've read about many worthy candidates fit to be labeled the Panthers most valuable player in this exercise. I'm here to tell you my choice is the one no opposing coach or player enjoys matching up against, this season or any season: left wing Matthew Tkachuk. The 25-year-old is all about results and it doesn't matter if it’s in the form of a goal, an assist or big hit, because Tkachuk does it all. He's capable of changing momentum at the drop of a puck by way of a big hit or spectacular play. He creates space for linemates and when it comes to gamesmanship and crawling under the skin of the opposition, few do it better. He leads the team in assists (12), is second in points (15) and tied for fourth among Florida forwards in hits (13). He has two goals and six assists in a six-game point streak, during which the Panthers are 5-1-0. He's value personified. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer