Panthers early-season MVP debated by NHL.com

The Florida Panthers are having a better-than-expected start to the 2023-24 NHL regular season.

Yes, they are the defending Eastern Conference champion, but let’s not forget it was a miracle run from the No. 8 seed that brought them within three wins of the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

Then add in a litany of injuries, including the long-term absences of Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour, their top two defensemen on from last season. Forward Sam Bennett good for 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in the 2022-23 regular season, has missed 12 of the first 14 games. Matthew Tkachuk was returning from a broken sternum that knocked him out of the Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Factor in the free agent departures, including veteran defensemen Radko Gudas and Marc Staal.

Not surprisingly, there were a lot of questions about the Panthers at the start of the season, and the prevailing thought was they would have to tread water at least until Ekblad and Montour returned, supposedly around the mid-point of the season.

But at 9-4-1 heading into a road game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN), the Panthers have a .679 points percentage, tied for sixth in the League with the Los Angeles Kings. They sit second in the Atlantic Division, five points behind the Boston Bruins.

Clearly, for this to happen, players across the roster have stepped up. But who is the most valuable player for the Panthers after 14 games? There are six candidates, and a panel of NHL.com writers make the case for each one.