Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge launches today

It's time again for hockey fans to put their goalie knowledge to the test.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge is back for a second season, with fans being able to win prizes based on their goalie picks each Tuesday during the regular season.

The contest allows NHL fans to showcase their knowledge by selecting an NHL team in each category (wins, saves, goals against) from the games played each Tuesday. The first contest night will be Oct. 10, which is opening night of the 2023-24 season and features an ESPN tripleheader.

It starts with the Nashville Predators at the Tampa Bay Lightning (5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+), continues with Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, making his debut for the Chicago Blackhawks against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+), and concludes with the Vegas Golden Knights raising their Stanley Cup championship banner before taking on the Seattle Kraken (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+).

Fans will choose one team they think will earn a win, one team they think will allow the fewest goals, and one team they think will make the most saves. For bonus points, fans will get to select one team of goalies they think will earn a shutout by dragging a Pepsi Zero Sugar can onto the goalie.

The game, which launched Wednesday on mobile and desktop, will show the projected starting goalies for the NHL games each Tuesday, as well as team average stats and predictions from the NHL Fantasy team of Pete Jensen, Anna Dua and David Satriano.

As an alternative option to manually selecting picks, user's may elect to have their picks for respective NHL games determined by using the "Random Picks" option and these will be a computer-generated, random selection of picks for each category.

Fans can also create their own leagues or join the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast group (league code: 3X0YT4).

—

Weekly prizing: 5 Weekly winners will receive a $250 digital gift code to NHLShop.com

Note: Each period will also have two (2) tickets to an NHL game of the winner's choosing (not including tentpole events) and $500 in NHLShop.com digital gift codes

Period 1 (Oct. 3 to Nov. 22, 2023): Two tickets to an NHL game of the winner's choosing (not including tentpole events) and $500 in NHLShop.com digital gift codes

Period 1, Week 2 (Oct. 11-17, 2023): 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic Flyaway for two (2) people

Period 2 (Nov. 23, 2023 to Jan. 9, 2024): Two tickets to an NHL game of the winner's choosing (not including tentpole events) and $500 in NHLShop.com digital gift codes

Period 3 (Jan. 10 to Feb. 27, 2024): Two tickets to an NHL game of the winner's choosing (not including tentpole events) and $500 in NHLShop.com digital gift codes

Grand Prize (Feb. 28 to April 16, 2024): 2024 Stanley Cup Flyaway for two (2) people