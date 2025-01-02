Lightning at Sharks projected lineups

LIGHTNING (20-12-2) at SHARKS (11-23-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSCA
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Declan Carlile, Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin
Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jan Rutta
Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning held an optional morning skate. ... Guentzel (upper body) is a game-time decision, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ... Vlasic will make his season debut. A shoulder injury prevented the defenseman from participating in training camp and he returned to practice Nov. 18. Grundstrom, a forward, was placed on injured reserve. ... Eklund took part in the morning skate but will not play. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the forward is close to returning.