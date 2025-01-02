Lightning at Sharks projected lineups

LIGHTNING (20-12-2) at SHARKS (11-23-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSCA

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Declan Carlile, Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate. ... Guentzel (upper body) is a game-time decision, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ... Vlasic will make his season debut. A shoulder injury prevented the defenseman from participating in training camp and he returned to practice Nov. 18. Grundstrom, a forward, was placed on injured reserve. ... Eklund took part in the morning skate but will not play. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the forward is close to returning.