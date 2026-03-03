Lightning at Wild projected lineups

LIGHTNING (38-16-4) at WILD (35-16-10)

9:30 p.m. ET: The Spot, HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Conor Geekie -- Anthony Cirelli -- Brandon Hagel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Curtis Douglas

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Declan Carlile

Victor Hedman

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Emil Lilleberg

Injured: Gage Goncalves (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Vinnie Hinostroza -- Nico Sturm – Robby Fabbri

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted, Daemon Hunt

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Geekie was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after James, a forward, was placed on injured reserve; the forward left in the third period of a 6-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday following a hit by defensman Michael Kesselring. ... Goncalves, who left in the second period Saturday, will miss a minimum of two games, but could be out longer, Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. ... Brodin will return after missing 13 games following surgery on Jan. 22 to repair a lower-body injury. … Foligno is week to week; the forward was placed on injured reserve Monday after missing a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. ... Fabbri will make his Wild debut after being claimed off waivers from the Blues on Monday.