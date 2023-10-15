DeBrincat scores twice, Red Wings defeat Lightning

J.T. Compher and Moritz Seider each had a goal and an assist, and Ville Husso made 21 saves for the Red Wings (1-1-0) in their home opener.

“Still not a perfect game; our offense was going, but we made some mistakes,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “I think the biggest factor tonight [was] we stayed out of the box. That was huge for us. I think we were the better team 5-on-5.”

Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, and Victor Hedman had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (1-1-0). Jonas Johansson made 36 saves.

“[Johannson] kept us in the game, which was great, but our puck management gave them too many easy chances,” Hedman said. “If you keep taking shifts off and you don’t take care of the puck, it is going to start ending up in the back of your net.”

Daniel Sprong gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 5:11 of the first period with his second goal in two games, tapping in DeBrincat’s shot after it got behind Johansson.

Stamkos appeared to tie the game at 7:34, but a replay review ruled he knocked the puck in with his glove.

But after Johansson stopped Conor Sheary on a 2-on-0 breakaway, Stamkos scored off a feed from Hedman at 9:46 to tie it 1-1.