Skinner 'better this year,' prepared for playoff run with Oilers

Skinner was not expected to be Edmonton's starter when he made the jump to the NHL after four seasons with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. Campbell signed a five-year, $25 million contract ($5 million average annual value) as an unrestricted free agent with the Oilers on July 13, 2022. The intention was for Campbell to start and Skinner to back up.

Things did not work out according to plan. Campbell struggled and was placed on waivers Nov. 7 after five games. He was 1-4-0 with a 4.50 GAA and .873 save percentage and assigned to Bakersfield the next day after clearing. Skinner took over the No. 1 role and Calvin Pickard was recalled from the AHL.

"It's an interesting situation because you never want to see a friend (Campbell) go down, but to hear that I was going to be the guy just gave me a lot of confidence," Skinner said. "It was good to know that this team and this organization believes in me, and they did give me the ball, and they wanted me to play a ton of games. It really gave me an opportunity to grow not only as a player, but as a teammate as well. And just knowing I have the confidence of everybody in here is extremely important, especially if we want to go all the way."

There were questions how Skinner would handle the pressure of the playoffs when he was a rookie. He started all 12 postseason games but was pulled four times and relieved by Campbell. There are few questions this season. The Oilers are as confident in Skinner as they have ever been in a goalie heading into the first round.

"It's not something that we're worried about one bit," forward Leon Draisaitl said. "I think just his consistency and his maturity, he makes the big stops when it really matters most. Early on in the game in Winnipeg, for example (4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on March 26), we weren't into it and gave up a couple of looks early and he was right there for us. He's a mature guy to begin with, and I think over the last year his consistency and his play has been amazing for us."

A big part of Skinner's success comes from his calm demeanor. The 25-year-old seldom seems to get rattled, which has a steadying influence on the rest of the team.

"He's one of those guys that is able to weather the highs of the season and the low of the season and just come in with a great mindset and work ethic each and every day," Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "For me as a teammate, watching him grow into the role that he's played and how important he is to our team, it couldn't of happened to a better person and we're really lucky to have him."