Skinner 'better this year,' prepared for playoff run with Oilers

EDMONTON -- Stuart Skinner feels he has grown in the past year and is better prepared to help the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"I'm much more prepared, and to be honest, a lot of that is through experience," Skinner said. "I got to experience the whole playoff emotions and situations last year and I've really honed down and really focused on that. I'm better this year than I was last year. I'm a lot more prepared for what's to come."
Skinner has been solid in his second NHL season, going 33-14-4 with a 2.62 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts. He is expected to start for the Oilers at the St. Louis Blues on Monday (9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNOL) in the first of a two-game road trip ending at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.
Selected by Edmonton in the third round (No. 78) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Skinner took over the No. 1 role from Jack Campbell last season and helped the Oilers get to the Western Conference Second Round, a six-game loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.
Edmonton is second in the Pacific Division, six points behind the first-place Vancouver Canucks and four ahead of third-place Vegas, which it is lined up to face in the first round if the standings hold through the end of the regular season.
"I'm really excited to get going in the playoffs," Skinner said. "I've been preparing for the playoffs pretty much since the halfway point of the season."