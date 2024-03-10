NEW YORK -- Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the New York Rangers in a 4-0 win against the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
Shesterkin makes 26 saves, Rangers shut out Blues
Wennberg has assist in 1st game for New York; St. Louis drops 3rd in row
Shesterkin, who was playing in his 200th NHL game, got his second shutout of the season and 13th of his NHL career.
Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko each scored a power-play goal for the Rangers (41-18-4), who had lost two straight. Alex Wennberg had an assist in his first game for New York after he was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.
Jordan Binnington made 35 saves for the Blues (32-29-3), who lost their third straight game.
Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period when he redirected a shot from Artemi Panarin on the power play.
Jimmy Vesey made it 2-0 at 19:37, scoring on a breakaway off a stretch pass from Barclay Goodrow with a wrist shot from the left circle.
Matt Rempe appeared to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead at 7:39 of the second period, but a video review determined the puck did not completely cross the goal line.
Kreider made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 6:23 of the third period with a backhand shot at the right post after Panarin’s shot from the high slot came back off the end boards.
Kakko scored for the 4-0 final at 11:23, putting in a rebound at the right post after Binnington saved Erik Gustafsson’s shot from the high slot.