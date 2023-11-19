Kings score 4 in 1st, cruise past Blues

Byfield scored on the power play 2:25 into the first for a 1-0 lead, sitting at the top of the crease to put in his own rebound off a centering pass by Anze Kopitar. The assist was Kopitar’s 756th in the NHL, moving him within one from Marcel Dionne for the Kings record.

Byfield, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, got his third goal in 16 games to tie his output in 53 games last season. He is also second on Los Angeles with 11 assists.

“All my life I’ve been kind of a points guy, a producer, and always wanted the puck on my stick,” Byfield said. “I just got to get back to that. I came in with a different mindset this year, you know, try to be more assertive this year. I think the confidence is really, really high right now.”

Blake Lizotte made it 2-0 at 2:44, getting a turnover by Brayden Schenn and beating Binnington with a wrist shot below the right circle.

“Any shift after a goal is very important,” Thomas said. “Got to play the right way. You got to get the puck in deep, and even if you don’t create anything, just got to try and get the momentum back a little bit. It’s a big key for us that we need to get after.”

Kempe put the Kings up 3-0 at 13:37 with a backhand on a short-handed breakaway, and Pierre-Luc Dubois made it 4-0 at 15:20 on a one-timer in the right circle from Arthur Kaliyev.

“You always want to score as many goals as you can, but the momentum just took us,” Byfield said. “I think everyone was just feeling it tonight. Everyone was making really solid plays, safe game management, like everyone was doing the right things out there. We just came out hot and it was a lot of fun.”