Kapanen out at least 4 weeks for Blues with lower-body injury 

Forward placed on injured reserve; Gaudette recalled from AHL

kasperi kapanen STL injury status

© Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

Kasperi Kapanen will be out at least four weeks for the St. Louis Blues because of a lower-body injury.

The 27-year-old forward was injured when he blocked a shot by Nick Seeler with 7:25 left in the Blues' 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. He was placed on injured reserve and will be reevaluated in four weeks. 

He has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 42 games for the Blues (21-19-2), who play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSMW).

He was moved to the first line in St. Louis’ 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Enterprise Center on Monday.

“I didn’t mind [Kapanen’s] game,” coach Drew Bannister said. “I thought we got what I needed from him in that position at that time of the game. It seemed to give him a little bit of life and that line a little bit of life.”

St. Louis recalled forward Adam Gaudette from Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Gaudette leads the AHL with 24 goals and has 36 points in 37 games for Springfield this season. The 27-year-old has 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 218 NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators from 2017-22.

Kapanen has 199 points (82 goals, 117) assists in 429 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins and Blues from 2015-24. After the Blues claimed him off waivers from the Penguins on Feb. 25, he finished last season with 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 23 games for St. Louis.

