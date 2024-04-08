Thomas has 4 points, Blues recover to defeat Ducks in shootout

Kyrou gets 3 assists for St. Louis; Carlsson, Vatrano each scores twice for Anaheim

Recap: Blues at Ducks 4.7.24

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Robert Thomas had a goal and three assists for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.

Jordan Kyrou had three assists and scored the lone goal of the three-round shootout, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for the Blues (41-32-5), who had lost two in a row including a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Frank Vatrano and Leo Carlsson each scored twice, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves for the Ducks (25-48-5), who have lost seven of eight (1-5-2).

Zack Bolduc gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead just 11 seconds into the first period with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle on the rush.

Nikita Nesterenko scored his first goal of the season to tie it 1-1 at 2:37, putting in a rebound in front after Binnington saved Gustav Lindstrom’s slap shot from the point.

Matthew Kessel scored his first NHL goal in his 35th game to give the Blues a 2-1 lead at 12:36. He took a centering pass from Thomas and beat Dostal with a wrist shot from the slot.

Vatrano tied it 2-2 at 3:41 of the second period when he stuffed in a loose puck in the crease.

Thomas made it 3-2 at 13:36 with a wrist shot from the right circle on a power play.

Pavel Buchnevich pushed it to 4-2 at 15:50 when he scored a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Kyrou on a rush.

Carlsson cut it to 4-3 at 1:02 of the third period when he batted in a puck at the right post.

Schenn answered with a power-play goal to make it 5-3 at 2:40, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Kyrou at the right post.

Vatrano cut it to 5-4 at 8:04 with a backhand in the slot before Carlsson tied it 5-5 at 16:09 with a wrist shot from the slot.

Latest News

Panarin, Rangers defeat Canadiens, tie franchise record with 53rd win

Sanderson scores in OT, Senators hand Capitals 6th straight loss

Red Wings control playoff destiny in 'dream scenario' with 5 games left

Keller extends point streak to 11, Coyotes defeat Sharks

Predators top Devils in shootout, gain in West wild card

Andersen makes 23 saves, Hurricanes blank Blue Jackets to keep pace in Metro

NHL Buzz: Rantanen in concussion protocol for Avalanche

Foligno appreciative of NHL/NHLPA donation to Janis Foligno Foundation

Carlson joined by kids for warmups before 1,000th game ceremony

Maple Leafs representative wins EA Sports NHL 24 world title

Wallstedt, Kaprizov lift Wild in shutout of Blackhawks

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 7

Red Wings start fast, defeat Sabres to move into playoff position

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

E. Kane fined for actions in Oilers game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Predators, Kings can each clinch berth

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 7