Thomas has 4 points, Blues recover to defeat Ducks in shootout

Jordan Kyrou had three assists and scored the lone goal of the three-round shootout, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for the Blues (41-32-5), who had lost two in a row including a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Frank Vatrano and Leo Carlsson each scored twice, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves for the Ducks (25-48-5), who have lost seven of eight (1-5-2).

Zack Bolduc gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead just 11 seconds into the first period with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle on the rush.

Nikita Nesterenko scored his first goal of the season to tie it 1-1 at 2:37, putting in a rebound in front after Binnington saved Gustav Lindstrom’s slap shot from the point.

Matthew Kessel scored his first NHL goal in his 35th game to give the Blues a 2-1 lead at 12:36. He took a centering pass from Thomas and beat Dostal with a wrist shot from the slot.

Vatrano tied it 2-2 at 3:41 of the second period when he stuffed in a loose puck in the crease.

Thomas made it 3-2 at 13:36 with a wrist shot from the right circle on a power play.

Pavel Buchnevich pushed it to 4-2 at 15:50 when he scored a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Kyrou on a rush.

Carlsson cut it to 4-3 at 1:02 of the third period when he batted in a puck at the right post.

Schenn answered with a power-play goal to make it 5-3 at 2:40, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Kyrou at the right post.

Vatrano cut it to 5-4 at 8:04 with a backhand in the slot before Carlsson tied it 5-5 at 16:09 with a wrist shot from the slot.