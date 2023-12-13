Smith leads United States selection camp roster for 2024 World Junior Championship

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Will Smith, a forward selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, will be one of 10 NHL first-round picks looking to make an impression when USA Hockey holds selection camp to determine the roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The camp, which includes 16 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goalies, runs Thursday through Saturday at USA Hockey Arena.

"I think there's great players on this team and it's trying to put them into positions to have success and to try and have the puck a lot through our ability to defend, pressure pucks and create turnovers," United States coach David Carle said. "Then, ultimately, to not give it back quickly, so I don't plan on changing [my coaching style] much."

Carle, in his sixth season as coach at the University of Denver, expects to keep 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies for the duration of the tournament that runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The United States will depart for Sweden on Dec. 18 and play pre-tournament games against Sweden at Catena Arena in Angelholm, Sweden, on Dec. 21, and Canada at Kungsbacka Ishall in Kungsbacka, Sweden, on Dec. 23.

"There were a lot of options and hard decisions to even get to this point," Carle said. "I think the defense is probably better than people think for all the attention that the forward group gets. We're confident in their ability to defend off the rush, their ability to transition pucks quickly and efficiently and get involved in our attack."

Smith will be joined by six of his Boston College teammates: forwards Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers, No. 5, 2022 NHL Draft), Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals, No. 8, 2023) and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers, No. 23, 2023); defensemen Drew Fortescue (Rangers, No. 90, 2023) and Aram Minnetian (Dallas Stars, No. 125, 2023); and goalie Jacob Fowler (Montreal Canadiens, No. 69, 2023).

Six other NHL first-round picks will attend: defenseman Sam Rinzel (Chicago Blackhawks, No. 25, 2022); and forwards Isaac Howard (Tampa Bay Lightning, No. 31, 2022), Rutger McGroarty (Winnipeg Jets, No. 14, 2022), Oliver Moore (Blackhawks, No. 19, 2023), Frank Nazar III (Blackhawks, No. 13, 2022) and Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues, No. 23, 2022).

Carle will have a familiar face on the roster in Denver freshman defenseman Zeev Buium (6-foot, 183 pounds), an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2024 NHL Draft. Buium is third on the Pioneers with 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) and has seven blocked shots in 18 games.