Theodore week to week for Golden Knights after surgery for upper-body injury

Shea Theodore is week to week for the Vegas Golden Knights after having surgery for an upper-body injury.

The defenseman has missed three games since sustaining the injury in a 2-1 victory against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 22.

Theodore leads Vegas at his position in goals (four), assists (14), points (18) and plus-minus (plus-10). He won the Stanley Cup last season for the first time when he had 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games, one season after scoring an NHL career-high 52 points (14 goals, 38 assists) in 78 regular-season games.

The Golden Knights (14-5-4) visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS). They lead the Pacific Division by one point over the Canucks despite losing three straight (0-1-2), five of six (1-2-3) and eight of 11 (3-5-3) since an 11-0-1 start.