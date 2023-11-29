Theodore week to week for Golden Knights after surgery for upper-body injury

Has missed past 3 games; leads Vegas in goals, assists, points, plus-minus

Theodore_VGK_up_close

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Shea Theodore is week to week for the Vegas Golden Knights after having surgery for an upper-body injury.

The defenseman has missed three games since sustaining the injury in a 2-1 victory against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 22.

Theodore leads Vegas at his position in goals (four), assists (14), points (18) and plus-minus (plus-10). He won the Stanley Cup last season for the first time when he had 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games, one season after scoring an NHL career-high 52 points (14 goals, 38 assists) in 78 regular-season games.

The Golden Knights (14-5-4) visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS). They lead the Pacific Division by one point over the Canucks despite losing three straight (0-1-2), five of six (1-2-3) and eight of 11 (3-5-3) since an 11-0-1 start.

Latest News

Boston Bruins aiming to learn from rare bout with adversity

Bruins aiming to learn from 3-game skid, rare bout with adversity
Jack Hughes joins The Eli Manning Show

Hughes joins The Eli Manning Show, shoots 'puck goals' at MetLife Stadium
Patrick Kane skates with Detroit playing status 7 to 10 days

Kane hopes to debut with Red Wings in 7-10 days
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Patrick Kane signs one year contract with Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane signs 1-year, $2.75 million contract with Red Wings
NHL writers roundtable biggest surprises so far 2023-24 season 

Biggest surprises of 1st quarter this season debated
NHL betting odds for November 29, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 29
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 29

NHL On Tap: Kings seek to extend streak against Ovechkin, Capitals
Anaheim Ducks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 28

Boeser scores twice, Canucks hand Ducks 7th straight loss
Anthony Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Tampa Bay Lightning Arizona Coyotes game recap November 28

Carcone scores twice in Coyotes win against Lightning
Vegas Golden Knights Edmonton Oilers game recap November 28

McDavid has 3 more points, Oilers defeat Golden Knights in shootout
Seattle Kraken Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 28

Mrazek, Blackhawks hang on to edge Kraken
Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets game recap November 28

Oettinger makes 27 saves, Stars shut out Jets
Perry on waivers, Blackhawks to terminate contract

Perry placed on waivers, to have contract terminated by Blackhawks
St Louis Blues Minnesota Wild game recap November 28

Wild top Blues in 1st game under Hynes, end losing streak at 7
Pittsburgh Penguins Nashville Predators game recap November 28

Forsberg, Predators top Penguins in OT for 6th straight victory
Carolina Hurricanes Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 28

Bunting boosts Hurricanes to win against Flyers