Kraken at Kings

KRAKEN (31-30-13) at KINGS (38-25-11)
9:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSW, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle
Andre Burakovsky -- Jared McCann -- Tomas Tatar
Brandon Tanev -- Yanni Gourde -- Tye Kartye
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Justin Schultz, Ryan Winterton, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Morrison
Injured: None
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Alex Laferriere -- Akil Thomas -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Phillip Danault (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
Tatar will play after being a healthy scratch the past four games. … Grubauer and Daccord have alternated starts the past 12 games. ... Danault, a center, participated in an optional practice Wednesday but could miss his third straight game. ... Talbot has started four of the past five games.