Kraken at Kings

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (31-30-13) at KINGS (38-25-11)

9:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSW, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Andre Burakovsky -- Jared McCann -- Tomas Tatar

Brandon Tanev -- Yanni Gourde -- Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Justin Schultz, Ryan Winterton, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Morrison

Injured: None

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Alex Laferriere -- Akil Thomas -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Phillip Danault (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

Tatar will play after being a healthy scratch the past four games. … Grubauer and Daccord have alternated starts the past 12 games. ... Danault, a center, participated in an optional practice Wednesday but could miss his third straight game. ... Talbot has started four of the past five games.

