Salming family takes in All-Star Weekend, raises awareness for father's foundation

For Anders and Teresa Salming, NHL All Star Weekend in Toronto was a homecoming.

Borje Salming's two oldest children, with then-wife Margitta, were born in Toronto and grew up there when Borje played for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They were in town with Valter Skarsgard, an actor from Stockholm, Sweden, who stars as Borje in the TV series "Borje -- The Journey of a Legend."

During the visit, Anders and Teresa helped raise awareness for The Borje Salming ALS Foundation founded in honor of their father, a Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman who died Nov. 24, 2022, at the age of 71, to help find a cure for and improve treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

"Dad loved the Maple Leafs, he loved the organization and the fans here in Toronto," Anders Salming said, "so for us who lived here for 17 years, it just feels great to be back and get to promote Borje's ALS foundation. The last time we were in Toronto was in November (2022), when Dad was honored here. He was very ill then, but he really had a wish to get back here and say goodbye to fans, friends and the Maple Leafs organization. It was as important to him as it was to be able to promote the foundation to try to find a cure for ALS."

Skarsgard hails from a family of actors; his father, Stellan ("The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo," "Chernobyl" and more), and brothers Alexander ("The Legend of Tarzan," "True Blood," "Succession") and Gustaf ("Merlin," "Vikings"). When he got the offer to star as Borje Salming, that was a dream role come true.

"Back home in Sweden, the reception for the show has been overwhelming, but I don't know about here," Valter Skarsgård told NHL.com/sv. "But from what I've heard, it should be good and I'm very happy with that. The show is a respectful tribute to one of hockey's greatest players.

"We started talking about it back in 2018, so I accepted to play Borje almost six years ago. I learned everything about his life, I got to know him and his family ... it was amazing. It feels so very good to be a part of the tributes to Borje. I do my little part there in the corner and that alone has been a great honor."

Borje Salming took part in the production of the show from start.

"I met Borje several times and we talked about the project," Skarsgard said. "[Over] two years I learned to skate, among other things. Borje sometimes came to skate with me. … I would have loved to spend more time with him, but then he got sick in April, so it didn't turn out exactly as we hoped. But we still had the time to get close."

The series premiered in Stockholm on Nov. 14 before the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, when the Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators played regular-season games at Avicii Arena from Nov. 16-19. It is available on Apple TV+ in the United States and Canada.

Skarsgard is working with Anders and Teresa Salming to create a greater awareness of Borje's ALS Foundation, raise as much money as possible and make connections.

"It's fantastic to see in person what Borje meant here, how people really loved him," Skarsgard said. "Everyone is so full of respect and so friendly and willing to help with whatever they can contribute. For me, it has been valuable to meet so many people and to get to know the NHL and Toronto a little better."