Penguins at Canadiens

PENGUINS (1-2-0) at CANADIENS (2-1-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, PRIME, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Rutger McGroarty
Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany
Tristan Jarry
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen, Jesse Puljujarvi
Injured: Matt Nieto (lower body), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Christian Dvorak -- Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
Jarry will make his second start of the season after Blomqvist started the past two games. … Nedeljkovic, a goalie, took part in an optional morning skate. … Montembeault will make his second straight start, and third in four games. … The Canadiens will use the same lineup as they did in a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Struble took part in the optional morning skate but the defenseman will not play.