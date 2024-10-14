Penguins at Canadiens

PENGUINS (1-2-0) at CANADIENS (2-1-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, PRIME, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Rutger McGroarty

Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Matt Nieto (lower body), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Christian Dvorak -- Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Jarry will make his second start of the season after Blomqvist started the past two games. … Nedeljkovic, a goalie, took part in an optional morning skate. … Montembeault will make his second straight start, and third in four games. … The Canadiens will use the same lineup as they did in a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Struble took part in the optional morning skate but the defenseman will not play.

