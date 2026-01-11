Penguins at Bruins projected lineups

PENGUINS (21-13-9) at BRUINS (24-19-2)

5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNE, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Evgeni Malkin -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

Anthony Mantha -- Kevin Hayes -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Connor Clifton

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)

Status report

Rust, a forward, is questionable after he missed a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. He is day to day. … Geekie is questionable after he left a 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday in the first period due to a family emergency. … Elias Lindholm is expected to play after he left the game Saturday in the second period with a nagging lower-body injury; Bruins coach Marco Sturm was not concerned and said it was a chance to rest Lindholm given his team’s lead. … Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, is eligible to be activated from injured reserve. … The Bruins signed Aspirot to a two-year contract on Sunday.