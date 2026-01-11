Penguins at Bruins projected lineups

PENGUINS (21-13-9) at BRUINS (24-19-2)
5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNE, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Evgeni Malkin -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov
Anthony Mantha -- Kevin Hayes -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Connor Clifton
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)
Status report
Rust, a forward, is questionable after he missed a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. He is day to day. … Geekie is questionable after he left a 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday in the first period due to a family emergency. … Elias Lindholm is expected to play after he left the game Saturday in the second period with a nagging lower-body injury; Bruins coach Marco Sturm was not concerned and said it was a chance to rest Lindholm given his team’s lead. … Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, is eligible to be activated from injured reserve. … The Bruins signed Aspirot to a two-year contract on Sunday.