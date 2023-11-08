Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

"It feels unreal," San Jose forward Tomas Hertl said. "We finally passed it, we got the first win. We're really excited. It was a grinder, but it took all 20 guys, and it was amazing. Huge win for us tonight."

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 38 saves for the Sharks (1-11-1), who allowed 10 goals in each of their previous two games and were off to the second-worst start in NHL history (the 1943-44 New York Rangers started 0-14 with one tie).

"Those last two games before here were such an aberration," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "I give these guys so much credit. They've been such a great group to coach, they never stop working. They're attentive, they work hard in practice. There were so many things that went into tonight and at some point you say, 'Enough is enough.'"