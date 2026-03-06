Flyers at Penguins projected lineups

FLYERS (28-22-11) at PENGUINS (31-17-13)
5:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Luke Glendening
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Nikita Grebenkin
Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: None
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Avery Hayes -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Kevin Hayes, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Status report
Glendening could debut for the Flyers after being claimed off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Friday. ... Konecny practiced in a yellow noncontact jersey Friday; the forward has missed the past two games. ... Barkey was reassigned, along with defenseman Adam Ginning, to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday, but likely will be recalled before the game Saturday, Philadelphia general manager Danny Briere said. ... Crosby practiced in a noncontact capacity Friday, but the center is expected to miss his sixth straight game.