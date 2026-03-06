Flyers at Penguins projected lineups

FLYERS (28-22-11) at PENGUINS (31-17-13)

5:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Luke Glendening

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Nikita Grebenkin

Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Avery Hayes -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Kevin Hayes, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Status report

Glendening could debut for the Flyers after being claimed off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Friday. ... Konecny practiced in a yellow noncontact jersey Friday; the forward has missed the past two games. ... Barkey was reassigned, along with defenseman Adam Ginning, to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday, but likely will be recalled before the game Saturday, Philadelphia general manager Danny Briere said. ... Crosby practiced in a noncontact capacity Friday, but the center is expected to miss his sixth straight game.