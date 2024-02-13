Malkin looking to play smarter, stay healthy for Penguins' playoff push

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin can't turn back the clock.

In his 18th NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins center understands his limitations. It's just a matter of finding how best to work within them.

"Every game, it's tough. Every game, I try my best," Malkin said. "I'm not playing like it's 15 years ago, it's not the same game. I want to try to change a little bit. I know I'm not flying like before. I try to (play) smart, a little bit smarter in my game."

Malkin has missed practice twice in the past week, taking a maintenance day Thursday and again Monday. He skated alone in a tracksuit about an hour before practice Tuesday, returned in full gear and joined his teammates.

The 37-year-old said he isn't hampered physically entering the game against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

"I hope to play tomorrow. I'm ready to play," Malkin said. "Again, everything is good. Nothing hurt. Don't worry."

But Malkin doesn't just want to be present. He hopes to make an obvious impact for Pittsburgh (23-19-7), which has lost two straight and five of seven (2-4-1) to drop seven points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs, who are tied for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"I do my best," Malkin said. "Of course, I want to score every game, but it's not easy right now."

Malkin's outlook hasn't changed, though. With 33 games remaining, he thinks the Penguins will avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight season.

"We still have a chance. The season isn't over yet, 30 games left," Malkin said. "If we win most games, there's a good chance to make the playoffs. Now we focus every game. Focus on tomorrow. It's two points tomorrow, a huge game against a great team. Again, we believe in this group.

"We believe we'll make the playoffs. I believe in myself. I believe in my teammates. It's a tough season, for sure. We're not happy with where we're at, but again, we still have a chance. Like 30 games left, it's 60 points."

Third on the Penguins with 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) in 49 games, Malkin has scored twice in 15 games since Dec. 31. He has three goals on the power play, one in his past 39 games, and has been dropped to the second unit with defenseman Erik Karlsson.