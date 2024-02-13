Malkin looking to play smarter, stay healthy for Penguins' playoff push

37-year-old center understands limitations, took 2 maintenance days in past week

Malkin PIT feature vs FLA tune in WED

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin can't turn back the clock.

In his 18th NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins center understands his limitations. It's just a matter of finding how best to work within them.

"Every game, it's tough. Every game, I try my best," Malkin said. "I'm not playing like it's 15 years ago, it's not the same game. I want to try to change a little bit. I know I'm not flying like before. I try to (play) smart, a little bit smarter in my game."

Malkin has missed practice twice in the past week, taking a maintenance day Thursday and again Monday. He skated alone in a tracksuit about an hour before practice Tuesday, returned in full gear and joined his teammates.

The 37-year-old said he isn't hampered physically entering the game against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

"I hope to play tomorrow. I'm ready to play," Malkin said. "Again, everything is good. Nothing hurt. Don't worry."

But Malkin doesn't just want to be present. He hopes to make an obvious impact for Pittsburgh (23-19-7), which has lost two straight and five of seven (2-4-1) to drop seven points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs, who are tied for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"I do my best," Malkin said. "Of course, I want to score every game, but it's not easy right now."

Malkin's outlook hasn't changed, though. With 33 games remaining, he thinks the Penguins will avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight season.

"We still have a chance. The season isn't over yet, 30 games left," Malkin said. "If we win most games, there's a good chance to make the playoffs. Now we focus every game. Focus on tomorrow. It's two points tomorrow, a huge game against a great team. Again, we believe in this group.

"We believe we'll make the playoffs. I believe in myself. I believe in my teammates. It's a tough season, for sure. We're not happy with where we're at, but again, we still have a chance. Like 30 games left, it's 60 points."

Third on the Penguins with 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) in 49 games, Malkin has scored twice in 15 games since Dec. 31. He has three goals on the power play, one in his past 39 games, and has been dropped to the second unit with defenseman Erik Karlsson.

PIT@PHI: Malkin goes far side to increase Pens lead in 3rd

After leading Pittsburgh with 82 penalty minutes last season, he is second this season with 42, behind defenseman Kris Letang (46).

Still, coach Mike Sullivan said he has seen signs of the game Malkin would like to adopt.

"He's still an elite player in this league," Sullivan said. "He still has the ability to drive a lot of offense. We certainly want him to continue that aspect, but he's played a lot of games in this league. He has a lot of experience. I think it's important that he uses that experience to play a more efficient game and make it easier on himself. A lot of that is just understanding what the scheme is and working collectively with the four other guys on the ice so that there's collective effort and he's not just taking the puck and doing his thing as a one-man band, so to speak.

"He's capable of that, at times, but I think he's also capable of playing within the framework of the team concept. I think when he does that, he doesn't chase the game as much. I think the game comes to him and then he has the ability to act on his talent, which I still believe Geno has elite talent and is capable of driving a lot of offense for us."

Letang has played with Malkin since 2006-07, when each was an NHL rookie. They've won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017) with center Sidney Crosby.

Even if Malkin is unsatisfied, Letang said he knows better than to bet against someone who is 13 goals from 500 in the NHL.

"I've played with him my entire career. I know he's a future Hall of Famer," Letang said, "so I know how good he is and how good he can be. ... I have 100 percent faith in Geno, every single time, every single year. I never doubt him.

"If what he says is what he feels, I bet he's going to respond with big games."

And if Malkin does, he could be rewarded with a 17th playoff appearance in 18 seasons.

"If we make the playoffs, I will be happy, for sure," Malkin said. "I try to do my best and help the team to win."

Latest News

Rangers-Islanders rivalry has plenty of memories ahead of Stadium Series

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Power out week to week for Sabres with upper-body injury

Dadonov out indefinitely for Stars with lower-body fracture

NHL On Tap: Marchand set to play 1,000th NHL game with Bruins

Bedard could return next week for Blackhawks

NHL Buzz: Grubauer could start for Kraken for 1st time in 2 months

NHL STREET to showcase gameplay at Stadium Series

Drysdale settled in after trade, ‘work in progress’ for Flyers

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 13

Boldy's 3 points help Wild edge Golden Knights

Golden Knights celebrate Pietrangelo's 1,000th NHL game

Coaches have to keep teams focused, adjust on fly ahead of Trade Deadline

Lyon talks childhood, working way through minors in Q&A with NHL.com

Laughton, Flyers rally past Coyotes for 4th straight win

Jack Hughes has 2 points, Devils defeat Kraken

Shesterkin makes 30 saves, Rangers shut out Flames for 5th straight victory

Marchessault scores funky goal off lucky bounce to put Golden Knights ahead