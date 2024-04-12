Kucherov reaches 141 points, Lightning fall to Senators in shootout

Kucherov has 141 points (43 goals, 98 assists), four more than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, with three games remaining. Wayne Gretzky (11 times), Mario Lemieux (1988-89) and Bobby Orr (1970-71) are the only players to have 100 NHL assists in a season.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and scored the only goal in the shootout for the Senators (35-40-4), who have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention. Anton Forsberg made 25 saves.

Brayden Point and Conor Sheary scored, and Matt Tomkins made 25 saves for the Lightning (44-27-8). Tampa Bay moved five points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division. Toronto lost 6-5 to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 8:45 of the first period. He got behind the defense and took a stretch pass from Jakob Chychrun before scoring with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Sheary tied it 1-1 at 9:45 when he scored with a backhand from between the circles off a pass from Kucherov.

Point gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead at 12:56 when he went to the backhand to beat Forsberg from the low slot off a centering pass from Kucherov.

Drake Batherson tied it 2-2 at 2:11 of the third period when he tucked the puck past Tomkins at the right post on the rebound of his own shot.