Senators at Penguins
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Drake Batherson -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Artem Zub (head), Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Thomas Chabot (hand fracture)
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Magnus Hellberg
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Vinnie Hinostroza
Injured: John Ludvig (concussion), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)
Status report
Brannstrom is out indefinitely with a concussion sustained in a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. The defenseman returned to Ottawa on Friday. … Chabot, a defenseman, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a broken right hand. … Matinpalo will make his NHL debut after being recalled with Kleven from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … The Penguins could use the same lineup from a 4-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.