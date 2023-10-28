Senators at Penguins

Latest News

nhl buzz news and notes October 28

NHL Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice for Panthers
On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

NHL On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Maple Leafs against Predators

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux meeting all goals in QMJHL
Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Kings rally with 4 straight goals, defeat Coyotes
Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues
Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres
Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game
Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks
Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Kuemper makes 39 saves, Capitals edge Wild
Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss
Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project
Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel
Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic

Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic
Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken right hand

Senators at Penguins

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (3-4-0) at PENGUINS (3-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN360

Senators projected lineup  

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux 

Drake Batherson -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko 

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph 

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic 

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic 

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker 

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Joonas Korpisalo 

Anton Forsberg 

Scratched: None 

Injured: Artem Zub (head), Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Thomas Chabot (hand fracture) 

Penguins projected lineup  

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust 

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell 

Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna 

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter 

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang 

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson  

Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel 

Tristan Jarry  

Magnus Hellberg 

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Vinnie Hinostroza  

Injured: John Ludvig (concussion), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body) 

Status report  

Brannstrom is out indefinitely with a concussion sustained in a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. The defenseman returned to Ottawa on Friday. … Chabot, a defenseman, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a broken right hand. … Matinpalo will make his NHL debut after being recalled with Kleven from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … The Penguins could use the same lineup from a 4-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.